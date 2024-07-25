Posted in: Conventions, Games, san diego comic con, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive

The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive Final Game Launches At SDCC 2024

Skybound Entertainment has launched The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive's final chapter, The Mine, during San Diego Comic-Con.

Skybound Entertainment has launched the official last game in the The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive series, with the last chapter happening at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Those who are a part of the Skybound Insiders will be able to play this third chapter in the community-based puzzle game, as fans will be playing against the clock and each other to win a very specific prize. That prize this time around will be a statue of Negan, which we have an image of below, as he fights his way through zombies with Luciell in hand. We have the finer details of this new puzzle below, as you'll be headed down into what we're guessing will be a very deadly mine, with less than a week to solve the puzzles.

The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive – The Mine

In The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive puzzles, players engage in immersive fan engagement through a trilogy of cryptic community puzzles centered around Robert Kirkman's iconic The Walking Dead IP. In game one, The Signal, you are challenged to turn an old transceiver radio filled with cryptic clues and hidden secrets left by a mysterious survivor. The second game, The Stash, tasks you with rummaging through a survivor's footlocker containing personal belongings to unravel clues and decipher codes to open an alarmed lockbox. In each game, you need to accomplish the jobs all without alerting the walkers.

In The Mine, you're so close to the safe zone you can smell it…or is that the scent of rotting bodies? The third and final installment includes more mysteries, more walkers, and MORE PRIZES. Those who complete the puzzle by 11:59pm PST on July 31, 2024, will be entered to win a collectible hand-painted Negan resin statue depicting a triumphant Negan surrounded by the victims of his beloved "Lucille." So, let the doomsday prepping commence!

