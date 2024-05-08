Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive

The Walking Dead Will Releases A Trilogy Of Cryptic Puzzles

The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive will launch three cryptic puzzles for the community to solve, culminating at SDCC 2024.

Article Summary Skybound and Those Beyond launch ‘The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive’ puzzle trilogy.

The interactive event spans three months, with exclusive prizes and limited merch.

Skybound Insiders loyalty program offers more engagement with points-based perks.

Partnership marks a new immersive social gaming experience on the Insiders platform.

Skybound Entertainment has teamed with Those Beyond to create a new experience for The Walking Dead with three new cryptic puzzles. The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive will bring three community puzzles to the masses over the course of three months, which will come out on TB's platform for everyone to solve at the same time through role-play, interactive chat, and puzzle-solving activities. The first game launches later this month on Skybound Insiders, with the next two coming in June and July, set to culminate with activations at SDCC in San Diego. We have more info about the games for you below along with a couple quotes from both parties.

The Walking Dead: Solve To Survive

This will be the first global franchise on Those Beyond's social gaming platform where fans will engage in 'Mass Community Play' to connect with one another through role-play, interactive chat, and puzzle-solving activities. The first game launches in late May on Skybound Insiders, with the subsequent two games arriving in June and July, culminating in activations at Comic-Con International: San Diego (SDCC). Throughout the three months, participants will have the opportunity to win exclusive The Walking Dead prizes, limited edition merch, and unlock Skybound Insiders points.

Skybound has a proud history of community engagement with their nearly 100 million fans, from showcasing at globally attended conventions like SDCC, New York Comic Con, PAX East, Gen Con, and more, to offering exclusive perks, content, and access to creators through their newly minted Insiders loyalty and engagement program, a tier-style loyalty program to build and amplify fandom. The program is free to join and based entirely on engagement, i.e. the more a user engages in and shares Skybound content, like trailers, articles, comic book first-looks, and other exclusive media, the more value they earn in the form of points toward cool perks, access to events and opportunities to engage with the creators they love.

"It is rare to witness a new way for fans to engage in the worlds they love that creates a space for them to stay long-term, and we're elated to be doing that through Insiders and our partnership with Those Beyond. Solve to Survive will be the first real immersive gaming experience on the Insiders platform, and we couldn't be more excited to see how the fans react. We first saw Those Beyond's technology last year – we all agreed that 'if we are all enjoying this in Skybound HQ, then our fans are going to just love it,'" said Will Kassoy, Head of Consumer Strategy at Skybound.

Mark Warrick, CEO of Those Beyond, said, "Our goal is to create social spaces that feel as captivating as the IPs they're based on. The wait time for fans between the next TV series or blockbuster film can be years and a fan base yearns to still be a part of their favorite worlds over this dormant time. We are cultivating a long-term social destination for audiences to be immersed within and couldn't be happier over 2024 to pioneer it alongside Skybound with their groundbreaking IPs."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!