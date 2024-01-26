Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena, the witcher

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Comes To Summoners War: Sky Arena

Com2uS have partnered with CD Projekt Red to bring characters from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt over to Summoners War: Sky Arena.

Com2uS revealed they have partnered with CD Projekt Red once again, as they have brought the characters of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Summoners War: Sky Arena. Starting at the end of January and running all the way until the Spring, four characters from the game will be available as part of the roster, as you'll have access to Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Triss. Each has their own take on combat and support for you to mix and match. The crossover is part of the game's 10th Anniversary, as they mark the occasion with some unique events. You can read more about it below and see the devs talk about it in the video here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt x Summoners War: Sky Arena

From January 31 through April 1, Summoners can summon characters from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including the battle-hardened witcher Geralt, his adopted daughter and powerful warrior Ciri, the enigmatic sorceress Yennefer, and the fearless healer Triss. Each boasts a unique element and corresponding attributes, introducing many new battle strategies and mighty abilities. Leverage their skills in tandem with other Monsters to brave the new collaboration dungeon, featuring recognizable foes from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt like the Leshen, Fiend, and Archgriffin.

The fan-favorite card game Gwent, which first debuted in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, also comes to Summoners War: Sky Arena during the collaboration period. Play Gwent with unique cards featuring Monsters from Summoners War by building Kaer Morhen, Geralt's home and training grounds. The new building Place of Power allows players to collect and place collaboration characters. Fans and newcomers are encouraged to log in for the 5-Star Geralt Giveaway Event, in which a Water attribute 5-Star Geralt will be given out. Plus, grab valuable scrolls during the Scroll Giveaway Event for even more chances to pull coveted Monsters like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collaboration characters.

