TheXPlace & Unity To Hold Summer Game Jam This June

Game developers looking to make something new on the fly can take part in a new game jam this June held by TheXPlace and Unity.

Article Summary TheXPlace and Unity partner for a Summer Game Jam from June 13-19, 2024.

Open to developers 18+ with a focus on helping early career professionals.

Unity Muse AI tool featured; winning game pitches reviewed by industry experts.

Event includes mentorships, networking, and professional development opportunities.

TheXPlace and Unity have come together to hold a brand new Summer Game Jam, which will take place in mid-June. Much like other game jams that take place every year, this will be a one-week challenge where developers of all skill levels will come together to make new titles while also exchanging ideas and knowledge between newcomers and veterans. Those who participate will have access to Unity Muse, Unity's newest AI program, as the event will run from June 13-19, 2024. We have the full details released by TheXPlace for you below, as you can register to be a part of it on their website.

While the Summer Game Jam welcomes all developers over the age of 18, early career professionals are specifically encouraged to participate. The hope is that the jam will bridge the gap for students with limited experience looking to break into companies with often unrealistic experience requirements – providing the valuable experience needed to succeed. This is helpful given only 5% of jobs cater to early career professionals at a time when the games industry is ripe with uncertainty

Joining the Summer Game Jam is easy – just create and verify your profile on TheXPlace, then join or form a team on the Games tab. The Event Overview Page will be updated with relevant team information, including key dates:

June 9, 2024: Summer Game Jam theme is announced

June 10-12, 2024: Meetup with other jammers via TheXPlace Coffee Chats

June 19, 2024: Submit your game by noon PT!

June 25, 2025: Watch live game reviews and pitch evaluations by prominent figures from diverse backgrounds in VC, publishing, and entrepreneurship

As part of the program, TheXPlace will offer keynote speakers, office hours and mentorships from experts covering a variety of topics like Production, Narrative Design, Audio, Technical Art, QA, UI/UX, Unity, 3D modeling, 3D animation, and more. Specific programming details and speakers will be announced soon. The Summer Game Jam is one of the many events hosted on TheXPlace Events Portal: a place where members can come together to learn, connect, and grow their careers. Members can upskill, meet other game professionals, and participate in workshops and game jams from wherever they are. And because all attendees are already vetted, the Events Portal is a safe space for all participants. For studios, events can be used as a pipeline to interact with experienced and passionate professionals. Companies can host events – from workshops and speaker talks to workshops, game jams and more – allowing studios to engage with potential hires in a more casual, non-committal environment.

