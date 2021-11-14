This Is The President Allows You To Become The Commander In Chief

THQ Nordic has revealed This Is The President, a game that basically allows you to become the Commander In Chief and make the big calls. As weird as it sounds, this game will have you get elected to office and end up running the United States however you see fit. You can be as corrupt or by the letter as you desire, but keep in mind, you answer to the people who do not tolerate leaders who don't do what they want. The game will be released on Stea, on December 6th, 2021. For now, you can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer.

This Is The President is a satirical thriller, where the President of the USA manages the country like a mobster and tries to escape justice for past crimes. Change the fabric of the United States Constitution by persuading, blackmailing, bribing, and bullying a large part of the political system into granting you lifelong immunity. You are elected to the most influential position in the world with just one goal in mind: advancing your own agenda. With a history as a shady, rich, and ruthless businessman, you're under investigation by the FBI. They don't have proof yet, but eventually, they'll dig something up. Being president grants you immunity and to keep it that way, you'll have to pass the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, granting you lifelong immunity! Manage your team of skilled professionals and make sure the amendment is passed – no matter the cost. How you spend your time in the Oval Office is up to you. Can the sinner become a sort-of-saint and make it look like he's actually a good president? Or will the people call you out for the crook that you are and cause your approval ratings to sink to rock bottom? Manage your approval rating, cash and crew unlike any US President before – stay on top of your presidency by any means necessary. Hold speeches, draft executive orders, manage daily crises, hold press conferences, and tweet better than any President before. Hire a team of assassins, hackers, lobbyists, and other specialists. Send them on dangerous missions that can be solved by legal means. If that doesn't work, send them on dangerous missions that can be solved by illegal means. Experience a compelling interactive narrative with a wide variety of choices and story branches. Will you end your term on your terms or are you just a pawn in a bigger game?

Rule the country as a true mobster would with a shadow cabinet that is feared and respected on a global

