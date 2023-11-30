Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chaosmonger Studio, Three Minutes To Eight

Three Minutes To Eight Receives Console Release Date

Assemble Entertainment have confirmed the official console release date for Three Minutes To Eight, launching in late December.

The game features a race against time to prevent the protagonist's death.

Chaosmonger Studio offers multiple endings and randomized gameplay elements.

Stunning voxel pixel art and fully voiced characters enhance the experience.

Developer Chaosmonger Studio and publisher Assemble Entertainment have confirmed a release date for Three Minutes To Eight on consoles. The game had already been released back in October for PC platforms, as players got to experience the point-and-click mystery adventure where you have three minutes to live before the main protagonist dies. It's your job to figure out in that time how to pervent it from happening, with multiple ways of addressing situations as if they were puzzles, with multiple endings for you to experience. Each one gives you a little more info each time you attempt to stop them from dying. Now we know the game will be out on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on December 21, 2023. We have a new trailer for you to enjoy as well.

"Set in the near future, Three Minutes to Eight tells an unnerving story full of twists and turns requiring players to solve the mystery of the protagonist's death. It's up to players to unravel what lies beneath, uncover secret paths, find ways to cheat death and unlock multiple endings. Each run is distinct, with randomized elements and unique events, urging players to revisit the game multiple times to discover all its hidden mysteries. Three Minutes to Eight features intriguing dialogue with a roster of interesting – and fully voiced acted – NPCs who deepen the game's gripping narrative. With its unique short-burst gameplay, it allows for infinite replayability, boasting numerous endings and hidden mysteries in each playthrough."

Stunning Pixel Art: Explore futuristic locations created in voxel art, featuring pixel-art characters designed and animated frame-by-frame to create a unique neon aesthetic.

