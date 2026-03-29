Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Area 35, Tactical Sim, Tiny Metal 2

Tiny Metal 2 To Hold Co-Op Playtest Later This Week

Almost a decade after the original was released, the tactical battle sim game Tiny Metal 2 is back, with a playtest happening soon

Article Summary Tiny Metal 2 returns nearly a decade after the original, with a new co-op playtest launching this week.

Team up with friends on Steam to experience all-new online and couch co-op features for up to eight players.

Lead land, sea, and air units in grid-based tactical battles, including new naval warfare options.

Enjoy enhanced graphics, new commanders, expanded modes, and fan favorite characters in this strategy sequel.

Developer and publisher Area 35 have revealed that a new co-op playtest for Tiny Metal 2 will take place later this week. In case you haven't seen this yet, this is the tactical battle simulation sequel nearly ten years in the making, which will have you producing units to then send into enemy territory to capture spaces and ultimately attempt to conquer all to win. The team will start their road to release this week with a special playtest as you can team up with friends on Steam to try the game out starting on April 2. You can see more about the test in the video above.

Grab a Friend and Try Out The Tiny Metal 2 Co-Op Playtest

Lead a storm of land, sea, and air forces to ultimate victory in the grid-based tactical battle simulation game Tiny Metal 2! As the commander, YOU decide what units to produce, what resources to capture, and when to attack. Can you triumph against an alliance of fearsome enemies, or will you be crushed under the treads of their advance? The fog of war returns in Area 35's popular arcade war gaming series with Tiny Metal 2, a new chapter of tactical action and multi-faction intrigue featuring the return of fan favourite Tiny Metal characters, strategy-based gameplay, and a wealth of new commanders, modes and –– for the first time in the series –– naval battles featuring submarines, battleships and more.

Years after the events of the original Tiny Metal a new naval warship commanded by Artemisian Army Major Nathan Gries is ambushed and seized by pirates of the Republic of Corsario, who lost their homeland in the the Great War and chose the path of piracy. Believing a powerful Artemisian Navy would conquer the open seas, the Corsario fleet prepares for total war. Nathan, with the help of the White Fang mercenary group, led by Wolfram are pulled against their will into a new global conflict.

Tiny Metal 2 features a cinematics by animation studio Safehouse (Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance), and stars the Japanese voice talents Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Daisuke Ono, and Kenichiro Matsuda! All-new commanders and units, a gorgeous new graphical style, couch and online co-op play supporting up to eight players, and other soon-to-be-revealed features and game modes ensure hundreds of hours of replay value.

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