Tomb Raider Experience Seattle To Open This October

Know what it feels like to be Lara Croft... in Seattle. The all-new Tomb Raider Experience Seattle attraction will open in October

Crystal Dynamics and Hourglass Attractions bring this 90+ minute adventure to Seattle's downtown waterfront.

Presale tickets available at PAX West 2024 with exclusive limited-edition merchandise and photo ops.

Encounter the Cherufe in a volcanic temple while outsmarting sinister Natla Technologies and protecting an artifact.

Crystal Dynamics has partnered with Hourglass Attractions for a brand new live attraction, as the Tomb Raider Experience Seattle will open this October. The company will launch a new custom-built entertainment complex in Pike Place Market, where people can immerse themselves in a new experience based on the franchise. The team will be selling tickets in advance during PAX West this year and will also have a photo op area in the Arch Building for those who wish to get an image with Lara. For now, here's more info on the attraction from the team.

Tomb Raider Experience Seattle

Daring adventurers will help Lara Croft protect a powerful artifact in an ancient volcanic temple while being hunted by the sinister Natla Technologies. But participants in this 90+ minute experience will find themselves contending with something even more daunting than evil scientists—the fiery Cherufe. The Cherufe is a legendary creature of folklore from the indigenous Mapuche people of Chile, dwelling in the magma pools of volcanoes and causing eruptions… unless appeased with a sacrifice.

Hourglass Attractions is proud to partner with Crystal Dynamics to pull the iconic TOMB RAIDER franchise out of video game consoles and into Seattle's downtown waterfront. With the new waterfront redevelopment project fully underway and slated for completion in early 2025, this new TOMB RAIDER experience will be one of many exciting destinations for visitors and locals alike to enjoy along the new pedestrian-friendly "front porch of our city."

Attendees of PAX West 2024 (Aug 30 – Sept 2) will have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets for the upcoming attraction. Every presale ticket purchase will include exclusive, limited-edition merchandise only available at PAX. There will also be photo opportunities with an official Lara Croft cosplay ambassador ( @phia.cos on Instagram ), giveaways of premium collectibles from Dark Horse Direct and Evercade, behind the scenes peeks, and more. The booth will be located on Level 4 of the Arch Building in the Atrium Lobby, near the Grand Staircase (Area S3).

