Tonight Is Shiny Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

He's been featured in a hat during Spotlight Hour, but never before without one. That's right. No cap. Pikachu is tonight's Spotlight Hour Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Let's dive into the details.

From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 23rd, Pokémon GO will be flooded with the most iconic character in the world's biggest franchise. That's right, we're talking Ash's best friend. The ketchup lover. The Electric-type who has managed to fry Ground-types for the past two decades in the anime. We're talking Pikachu. For the whole hour, get on the Pika hunt because there will indeed be extra spawn points activated to ensure your game's screen is completely yellow and black.

And yes, Pikachu will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, which is a deeper golden. Some may say it is too subtle, but I do personally love Shiny Pikachu. Anyone with me there?

My major tip for those hunting is to not just Shiny check. Get out there and catch those Pikachu. Pikachu is one of the most commonly featured Pokémon during events, which makes it one of the easiest species to earn Candy XL for. "Power Up 3 Pokémon to their Max CP" is the most difficult Level 47 task due to the rarity of Candy XL, so you're going to want to take advantage of the readily available Pikachu and catch as many as you can at all times, and specifically during Spotlight Hour.

The Spotlight Hour bonus ties directly into what I'm saying. The bonus is double Catch Candy, so stock up on your Poké Balls if you're able to get out during the day in preparation for the hour because this is going to be more than just a chance at getting a Shiny Pika. Take advantage of this chance at Candy and Candy XL while you can. While this bonus doesn't impact Candy XL, the more you catch the greater chance you have to accrue a useful amount of Candy XL.