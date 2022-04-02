Top Eleven Adds 3D Live Matches In Major Update

Nordeus dropped a brand new update into Top Eleven – Be A Soccer Manager this week as the game is now presented in 3D. No more will you be looking at a top-down view of your favorite football/soccer teams as you can now see games play out in real-time with 3D graphics. So now you can be angry at 3D models before you decide to sack them from the team. We have the full rundown of what that means for everything in the game for you below along with the latest trailer showing off the update.

Now in 3D, Top Eleven has launched the community's most requested feature in the game's 11-year history. Having provided premium 2D Live Match gameplay since 2015, the transition to 3D gives players a more immersive, richer experience that helps further connect them to the ultimate dream of running their own soccer team. In addition to realistic and engaging soccer movements and animations, 3D gameplay provides a wider look at the tactics that players employ, letting them experiment and counter with strategies that can ultimately lead them to victory. Created entirely in-house at Nordeus' Belgrade HQ, the 3D Soccer Engine behind this release sees realism and soccer credibility at the center of Top Eleven's management fantasy. Along with José Mourinho, Top Eleven will see two more soccer legends join the fun for the release of 3D gameplay. Xabi Alonso and Landon Donovan, whose esteemed playing careers for club and country are renowned, have signed on as the faces of this special limited-time campaign. As Alonso and Donovan navigate the touchline as new managers themselves with clubs in Spain and the United States respectively, Top Eleven fans will get to see the legends featured in an in-game challenge that launches on March 30, and will last until April 8.

"Every soccer manager is looking for details – the spaces that opponents leave undefended, the type of passing that helps to create attacking chances – and 3D gameplay is taking that depth to the next level in Top Eleven," said game lead Marko Jevtić. "You feel much more connected to how your squad is performing, and ultimately, more connected to the style of soccerl you are seeing." Product Manager Mladen Mančić, who oversaw implementation of the feature for Top Eleven added, "Our players have been making amazing connections with their squads since the beginning – it's a core element of what makes the game special, and we think 3D really extends it. It's a completely new way to meet your team, and we're excited to see how both new players and the many who have played Top Eleven in the last decade enjoy the experience."