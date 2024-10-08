Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alexander Zverev, tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Have Launched Season 4 With Alexander Zverev

TopSpin 2K25 has released a new season of content today, as Season 4 brings with it Alexander Zverev and a new event for Paris

2K Games has launched the latest season for TopSpin 2K25, as we head to Paris for Season 4 with the addition of a new player. The team has added Alexander Zverev to the mix, along with the World Tour League tournament and two real-life events, as you can now play on the courts for the Rolex Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals. We have more details below as the content is now live.

TopSpin 2K25 – Season 4

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, known for its high level of competition. TopSpin 2K25 sets the stage for the world's best players to battle it out on its indoor hard courts. At the end of the year, the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, is the season-ending championship, and showcases the best of tennis through high-stakes matches to determine the year-end champions. Players can take their male MyPLAYER through these exhilarating experiences to show the competition who the real king of the court is!

Joining the TopSpin 2K25 roster as a free, playable pro, the current World Number 3, Alexander Zverev, is a prominent German tennis star, and has quickly risen through the ranks with his powerful game. Zverev has claimed multiple ATP Masters 1000 titles and a strong presence in Grand Slam tournaments. With the launch of Season 4, Zverev will be joining the list of renowned players available for anyone to play within 2K Tour and Exhibition modes.

Also coming in Season 4, the World Tour League is a new feature accessible through an additional tab in the World Tour menu. To enter the League, a MyPLAYER must have reached Level 10. When a MyPLAYER joins the World Tour for the first time after reaching Level 10, they are placed in the Iron Rank, the lowest level in the League. A total of eight distinct Ranks is available: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Sapphire, Obsidian, and Diamond. League Points are earned by playing and winning matches in the World Tour, leading to higher rankings, but they can also be lost, resulting in relegation to a lower Rank. League Points and Rankings reset at the beginning of each Season, so players will have to work quickly to earn the coveted Diamond Ranking before the Season ends.

Timed to the real-life NCAA college basketball tip-off, TopSpin 2K25 introduces the 2K Sports Center—the ultimate basketball and tennis crossover. Set in Louisville, Kentucky, a mecca of college basketball fandom, this unique venue features a sleek, polished, hardwood floor with a vibrant backdrop of bleachers and courtside seats.

In the Season 4 Centre Court Pass, there are 42 free rewards and 106 premium rewards, and players can play at their own pace and complete a Centre Court Pass even after a new one releases. An alt-era version of Pete Sampras outfitted in two of his signature looks can be attained by reaching Free Tier 5 and Free Tier 50 of the Season 4 Centre Court Pass. Players who have purchased the Premium Centre Court Pass for Season 4 will also be able to earn and unlock Caroline Wozniacki's '23 Blue Outfit at Tier 30 and Frances Tiafoe's Clay '23 Outfit at Tier 50. As usual, a host of new items, brand-new Animations and Alt Pro Outfits will also be dropping in the Pro Shop Seasonal Store.

