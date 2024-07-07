Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Compile Heart, Touhou Spell Carnival

Touhou Spell Carnival Announced For 2024 Release

Idea Factory has a new bullet hell title on the way as Touhou Spell Carnival has been announced for PlayStation and Switch in 2024.

Article Summary Explore Gensokyo in 'Touhou Spell Carnival', a new bullet hell game by Compile Heart.

Join Reimu Hakurei on her quest to investigate and resolve disturbances in Gensokyo.

Gameplay features grid-based stages with 'grazing', 'bombs', and 'spell cards' mechanics.

Make choices affecting stages and character paths, enjoy character interactions and sub-events.

Developer Compile Heart and publisher Idea Factory revealed their latest game, Touhou Spell Carnival, will be out sometime this year. The game is a bullet hell shoot 'em up with elements of Strategy RPG mixed in, which was created by ZUN's group, Team Shanghai Alice. The game will take you to the isolated land of Gensokyo, where a number of incidents known as disturbances, have started to arise from various events. You'll follow the main protagonist Reimu Hakurei, who happens to be the shrine maiden of Hakurei Shrine, as she makes friends and investigates these disturbances to put them down for good. The game doesn't really have a release date, only the idea that we'll see it sometime before year's end for both PS4 and PS5, as well as the Nintendo Switch. For now, enjoy the trailer above and the info below.

Touhou Spell Carnival

Intense bullet hell contests will play out on stages divided into grids. Familiar mechanics from Touhou Project, such as "grazing," "bombs," and "spell cards," have been adapted to this title! Utilize them all to win your way to the end of the Spell Carnival! Your choices will change the stages and characters you encounter! Branch onto different stages with your choices! Depending on which opponents you challenge, the allies you gain and the events you see will differ! Build your own ideal party! Interact with colorful characters and enjoy sub-events! Interact with ally characters at your base. Character-specific sub-events will come to life! Enjoy interactions between the characters!

Reimu Hakurei is the shrine maiden of the Hakurei Shrine in Gensokyo. She usually spends her time slacking off, drinking tea, and taking it easy while cleaning the Hakurei Shrine, which rarely has visitors. She mainly specializes in youkai extermination and resolving the incidents that transpire in Gensokyo. Meanwhile, Marisa Kirisame is a troublemaking magic user who's full of curiosity. She runs the general store Kirisame Magic Shop, which is located in the Forest of Magic. Though she's sassy, she also has an honest, competitive, and hard-working side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!