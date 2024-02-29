Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds SSR [Red Snake] In Latest Update

Tower Of God: New World has a new update from Netmarble this week, adding in another new character and several events for a few weeks.

Netmarble dropped a brand new update today for Tower Of God: New World, as they have added SSR [Red Snake] Shilial Zahard to the game. Along with the new teammate who has a number of new skills to offer you in the lineup, you'll be getting new main and side story updates, as well as a series of limited-time events to carry you over the next few weeks. You can check out the full rundown below as the update is now live.

Tower Of God: New World – SSR [Red Snake] Shilial Zahard

The newly added teammate, SSR [Red Snake] Shilial (Green element, Mage, Anima), is a Princess of Zahard from the Lo Po Bia Family and is often seen with her twin, Lilial, who is also a princess. Shilial uses Black Snakefish and specializes in ACC, EVA, and AoE Attacks. Newly added game content as part of the latest updates includes Act 7-2 [Eye of a Needle: The Shinsu Contest] and Act 7-3 [Eye of a Needle: Same Goal, Different Purpose] of the main story, which features the 20th floor's residential area and the story of Wangnan Ja. A new side story titled "A Day in the Life of a Princess" is also available, where players can take a sneak peek at Shilial's past secret with appearances from Shilial, Ren, Endorsi, and Yihwa Yeon.

The Tower of Alliances Event (Feb. 29 – Mar. 10): During the event, the player's Alliance is matched against another Alliance to conquer the opposing Alliance's Tower starting from the ground floor. The winning Alliance is rewarded with Alliance Coin, Suspendium, and more.

Shilial Release Celebration Check-in (Feb. 29 – Mar. 14): Check-in the game for 14 days and receive the [Red Snake] Shilial Hot Deal Summon Ticket, Suspendiums, and more.

Shilial's Growth Mission (Feb. 29 – Mar. 13): After acquiring SSR [Red Snake] Shilial, players can clear various in-game missions to earn mission points, which can be used to obtain another SSR [Red Snake] Shilial, as well as Normal Summon Tickets and Exclusive Equipment Enhance items and more rewards.

Shibisu's Strategy Lesson (Mar. 8 – Mar. 22): Obtain Formation Tokens by having a match with a random player, which can be exchanged for various rewards, including SSR characters.

