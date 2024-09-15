Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds Two Characters In September Update

Tower Of God: New World has a new update out now, adding two new characters in [Data] Khun Asensio & [Dark Shadow] Reflejo

Article Summary Tower Of God: New World update introduces [Data] Khun Asensio and [Dark Shadow] Reflejo characters.

New Ignition Weapons, 'Alocasia' and 'Rafflesia', available through new Floors of Tests.

Participate in the Khun Family Fall Festival for exclusive rewards and costume exchanges.

Fall Festival events include Story Event, Check-in event, and Tower Fun Run with exciting rewards.

Netmarble released a new update this past week for Tower Of God: New World, as they have added two new characters to the game with several events. The crux of the update is that two new characters have been added to the mix as you're getting [Data] Khun Asensio & [Dark Shadow] Reflejo. You're also getting new playable teammates, Ignition weapons, several limited-time events, and more that are now available for players to experience. We have the details for you below.

Tower Of God: New World – [Data] Khun Asensio & [Dark Shadow] Reflejo

SSR+ [Data] Khun Asensio (Yellow Element, Warrior, Spear Bearer) developed and utilized the unique "Flying Fish Spear Arts," proving to be an exceptional Spear Bearer. He attacks enemies using two independent Flying Fish that reduce their Physical Resistance. Another newly added teammate is SSR [Dark Shadow] Reflejo (Purple Element, Warrior, Fisherman). Reflejo is a member of FUG whose identity is concealed and is known for the exceptional range of his special moves. A Stage Jump feature has been introduced as part of the latest update. This new feature allows players to skip through stages quickly, providing a chance to enjoy a more fast-paced Adventure challenge. In addition, players can equip their teammates with new Ignition Weapons 'Alocasia' and 'Rafflesia.' The new Ignition Weapons can be obtained by playing the new Floors of Tests.

Returning Story Event [The Khun Family Fall Festival]: Experience special Story and Free stages to earn various rewards, including the Full Moon Chest, SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone, and more. Items earned from the Story Event can be exchanged for the costume of [Assassin] Khyun Kiseia, Radiant Revolution Fragments, Revolution Ores, etc.

Items earned from the Story Event can be exchanged for the costume of [Assassin] Khyun Kiseia, Radiant Revolution Fragments, Revolution Ores, etc. Fall Festival Celebration Check-in Event: Check in the game for 14 days during the event period can earn multiple rewards, including SSR Soulstones, Expirable Suspendiums, Master Keys, and more.

Fall Festival Tower Fun Run Event: Complete laps of Tower Fun Run using the Tower Fun Run Dice to level up the board and obtain valuable rewards such as SSR [Dark Shadow] Reflejo, Revolution Ores, Normal Summon Tickets, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!