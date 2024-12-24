Posted in: Falcom, Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Trails In The Sky 1st Chapter Announced For Fall 2025

Trails In The Sky 1st Chapter has been announced for PC and consoles, but the game won't be released until sometime in Fall 2025

Article Summary Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake set for Fall 2025 on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Revamped visuals and gameplay mechanics bring new life to a classic JRPG adventure.

New English, German, and French localizations with enhanced translations.

Features new voiceovers in English and Japanese, offering a fresh narrative experience.

Nihon Falcom and GungHo Online Entertainment revealed their next title on the way, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, which is coming out in Fall 2025. This is a remake of the original in the Trails series, in which the team has reimagined the title for modern platforms. This version comes with new English, German, and French localizations, enhanced visuals, and new gameplay mechanics. You can check out the first trailer here as the game arrives for Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next year.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Flip through the pages of the iconic Trails series to where it all began with Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter! This stunning remake reimagines the beloved classic with new breathtaking visuals, refined gameplay, and the first unforgettable adventure across Liberl Kingdom. Join Estelle Bright and her adoptive brother, Joshua, as they embark on their journey as junior bracers, determined to climb the ranks of their renowned peacekeeping guild. What begins as a straightforward mission to prove their worth quickly evolves into a gripping adventure of intrigue and peril, as they unravel a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of their homeland.

