Tropico Has Been Released Into VR For Meta Quest
Now you can become El Presidente in an immersive virtual reality island, as Tropico has been given a VR version for Meta Quest.
VR developer Feral Interactive has teamed up with Kalypso Media to bring Tropico to the virtual world with a new release on Meta Quest. The game takes many of the familiar elements from the simulator series and presents them to you in a new immersive environment where you aren't just commanding as El Presidente; you're basically a god on your tiny island in the middle of almost nowhere. We have more information about the game for you here, as well as a new trailer showing it off, as it has been released today.
Tropico VR
Tropico is rich in resources, ripe with potential, and crying out for a leader with extraordinary vision! As El Presidente, transform this untapped pocket of paradise into an industrial powerhouse, a tourist playground, and a budding superpower — all under your firm but fair hand. Take hold of the levers of power with the Meta Quest's motion controllers, and lead your people by the hand to a brighter future using custom-built VR interfaces and intuitive gestures.
- Expertly Adapted For VR: Immerse yourself completely in the role of El Presidente.
- Shape Your World: Design all aspects of Tropican life — from jobs and infrastructure to roads, ports, and production chains.
- Please All Of The People, All Of The Time: Sway voters through slick electioneering and timely 'incentives'. And, if all else fails, rerun the ballot until they get it right.
- Gladhand With Both Hands: Juggle the competing demands of your people, hire and fire ministers, and enact edicts to control every aspect of public life.
- Put Tropico On The Map: Keep aggressive superpowers onside. Financial aid comes with good relations, but invasion fleets may darken Tropican waters if things turn sour!
- Become El Presidente For Life: Featuring over 40 missions, and an endlessly replayable Sandbox mode, Tropico makes it impossible to resist One More Term!