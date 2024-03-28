Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Feral Interactive, Tropico

Tropico Has Been Released Into VR For Meta Quest

Now you can become El Presidente in an immersive virtual reality island, as Tropico has been given a VR version for Meta Quest.

Article Summary Become El Presidente in VR with the new Tropico game for Meta Quest.

Design and rule your tropical paradise using intuitive VR gestures.

Juggle political, economic, and diplomatic challenges as you lead.

Enjoy over 40 missions and a replayable Sandbox mode in Tropico VR.

VR developer Feral Interactive has teamed up with Kalypso Media to bring Tropico to the virtual world with a new release on Meta Quest. The game takes many of the familiar elements from the simulator series and presents them to you in a new immersive environment where you aren't just commanding as El Presidente; you're basically a god on your tiny island in the middle of almost nowhere. We have more information about the game for you here, as well as a new trailer showing it off, as it has been released today.

Tropico VR

Tropico is rich in resources, ripe with potential, and crying out for a leader with extraordinary vision! As El Presidente, transform this untapped pocket of paradise into an industrial powerhouse, a tourist playground, and a budding superpower — all under your firm but fair hand. Take hold of the levers of power with the Meta Quest's motion controllers, and lead your people by the hand to a brighter future using custom-built VR interfaces and intuitive gestures.

Expertly Adapted For VR: Immerse yourself completely in the role of El Presidente.

Immerse yourself completely in the role of El Presidente. Shape Your World: Design all aspects of Tropican life — from jobs and infrastructure to roads, ports, and production chains.

Design all aspects of Tropican life — from jobs and infrastructure to roads, ports, and production chains. Please All Of The People, All Of The Time: Sway voters through slick electioneering and timely 'incentives'. And, if all else fails, rerun the ballot until they get it right.

Sway voters through slick electioneering and timely 'incentives'. And, if all else fails, rerun the ballot until they get it right. Gladhand With Both Hands: Juggle the competing demands of your people, hire and fire ministers, and enact edicts to control every aspect of public life.

Juggle the competing demands of your people, hire and fire ministers, and enact edicts to control every aspect of public life. Put Tropico On The Map: Keep aggressive superpowers onside. Financial aid comes with good relations, but invasion fleets may darken Tropican waters if things turn sour!

Keep aggressive superpowers onside. Financial aid comes with good relations, but invasion fleets may darken Tropican waters if things turn sour! Become El Presidente For Life: Featuring over 40 missions, and an endlessly replayable Sandbox mode, Tropico makes it impossible to resist One More Term!

