Two Point Campus Adds Free Demo & Valentine's Day Update

SEGA and Two Point Studios have released a new free update for Two Point Campus, along with a free demo for people to play on Steam. Technically, the demo is the full game, but it's only available for you to play for the next few days as it will run until February 13th. After that, you'll need to buy the game to access any of the content. However, your game will save all of the progress you make if you choose to buy. Meanwhile, the free update has added Valentine's Day to the mix,as they have included several items that you can add to dorms, classrooms, outdoors, and the campus in general to help bring a spark of love to your ordinary hallways. We got more info and the trailer for it below as the update is now live.

"We're spreading the love this Valentine's with a dreamy new collection of items and decorations. There are balloons to brighten up each room, a new vase to store all your love confessions in, a comfy duvet for two, and the always-enticing tunnel of love to get your smooch on. Best of all, Cupid himself will visit your campus, and if he's suitably impressed with your work, he'll leave behind some of his "Love Bombs" that will whip up your students into a romantic frenzy. Sounds spicy. Even if you can't celebrate Valentine's with Two Point Campus, all items and the challenge mode will stick around after the event ends. Two Point Campus is a charming university management simulator that tasks players with building and running the university campus of their dreams. From designing stylish dormitories to laying down ornamental pathways and gardens, players are given the freedom to pimp their Campus with new and easy-to-use creative tools to build their own educational masterpiece."