Two Point Museum Reveals Free Content Arriving All Summer

Two Point Museum will have new content for players coming out over the rest of the Summer, with a good chunk of it being free

SEGA and Two Point Games have released a new update for Two Point Museum today, and revealed their plans for content this Summer. First up, players can now download the MIA Exhibits & Items Update, providing several key features and additions, including a room honoring explorers who have gone missing. On top of that, the team confirmed several new updates will be coming in the next couple of months, all of which will be free to play. The game is also coming to the Epic Games Store, and will kick off the road to launch on the platform with a free week of play from June 12-19. Finally, there will be a new DLC announcement coming later this Summer, but they didn't get into details of what it would be. For now, we have the dev notes of what to expect and a new trailer revealing more above.

Two Point Museum – MIA Exhibits & Items Update

The star attraction for those exploring MIA Exhibits & Items Update is, of course, the addition of the MIA Memorial Exhibits themselves, giving you and your guests a personalised way to pay tribute to beloved museum staff members who have gone missing in action. Whether your staff members have disappeared on their quest across the globe for new exhibits or simply fallen foul of your complete disregard for County employment laws, you'll receive a memorial item to acknowledge their contribution to your museum. From a humble plaque to a gigantic statue, these MIA Memorial Exhibits are engraved with your staff member's name, years of service and where they went MIA. Guests can admire these items as they would traditional exhibits, so depending on your levels of creativity and care you can create anything from a touching memorial garden to truly honour their memory… or shove the memorial exhibits in an unused corner.

As for the expeditions, MIA Exhibits & Items Update will also dive under the hood and tweak the randomisation engines powering them. This change means you'll now see each exhibit across a set number of expeditions, ensuring you won't have to repeat the same expeditions over and over again to complete your collection. This will be trialled on eight Points of Interest such as Cold Mines and Downtown Wetlantis and if curators enjoy the changes, these tweaks will be rolled out across further POIs. This update will also introduce Gift Shop and Cafeteria poster wall items, six new staff traits, increased staff XP, the workshop ability to create multiples of cargo items and a wealth of smaller tweaks ranging from thieves carrying a bag on their back after stealing goods to a new footprint visualisation when placing items with queues, along with various bug fixes and optimisations.

Free Summer Content & Arctic Finale Level

That's not all that's happening for Two Point Museum players, with the free Summer Update following soon. This sizzling hot content drop will temporarily see a new Point of Interest, Sunkiss Creek, added to the Bone Belt. This will bring three new fish exhibits: Setsail Fish, Lolliflopper Fish, and Cunning Skink. Alongside that, museum curators can play with new decorative items, an ice cream kiosk, an information stand, wallpapers, floors, and even a new staff costume… everything a museum curator needs to keep cool in the summer heat! But hurry because when summer is over, this content will melt away.

Then we'll be bringing the temperature down at the end of June with the free addition of The Final Museum, the Arctic-themed finale set in the Pointy Mountains. This will be the ultimate test of your Two Point Museum skills, as you deal with new challenges such as reduced guest intake and quests only arriving via plane. You need to work with the local yeti population to create your strongest museum masterpiece to date and to solve the mystery of the missing curator, the mysterious figure whose disappearance has intrigued many.

