Ubisoft Reveals More Details About Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft dropped a number of new details today about their next installment into the Rainbow Six franchise with Rainbow Six Extraction. This game is going to hit a lot of points for players looking for a unique PVE co-op experience, as well as a robust and deep operator progression system. The game will come with four adjustable difficulty levels, 12 ever-evolving maps, 13 dynamic mission objectives, over 90 guns and gadgets, a unique ranked mode, and what will be an impressive post-launch update system. The team definitely learned from their experience with R6S over the years and have applied it to this game. Gameplay-wise, you will join a REACT Team and assemble a one to three-player squad of well-known operators from the previous game to confront mysterious alien creatures known as Archæans. You can read more about it here along with the latest trailer, as the game is set to be released in January 2022.

Players will deploy into 4 varied regions across the U.S., including New York, San Francisco, and two other regions, and face the alien threat in 12 all-new, unpredictable maps. Each map is roughly three times the size of previous Rainbow Six Siege maps, and contains unique dynamic modifiers, ensuring no incursion is ever the same. Tackle 13 different mission objectives during tactical incursions including one called the Gateway Objective, in which players must face off against a Protean, a deadly Archæan variant that has adopted the form of REACT operators and mimics their behavior. For Rainbow Six Siege fans, Extraction introduces not only entirely new Rainbow Six lore featuring many of their favorite characters from Siege, plus the 12 wholly unique maps to dominate, but also a brand-new twist to familiar gameplay features: for the first time, players can progress through custom leveling system for each of the 18 Rainbow Six operators, allowing them to advance their Operator's gear, weapons and abilities in an entirely new way. As they level up, players will also permanently unlock new containment zones, Operators, customization items, new REACT tech, higher difficulty levels, and more.

With 13 archetypes of dangerous Archæan variants, infestations, parasitic mutation challenges, numerous incursion types, and exciting new gameplay features including nests, spores, and Sprawl. Extraction also offers players who enjoy a challenge a thrilling gamble: extract and collect their rewards or go deeper into each map's subzones, facing greater risks with richer rewards for those who make it out alive. If they fail to extract, their operator will go Missing in Action (MIA), but they have an opportunity to go back into the containment zone to rescue their downed operators. For players who enjoy a tougher challenge, there will be a feature-rich PVE system called Maelstrom Protocol, to be detailed at a later date. Players who play both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction will instantly unlock Extraction's entire roster of 18 operators in Rainbow Six Siege and will receive the elite United Front cosmetic bundles in both games, a value of approximately $40. Players who pre-order Rainbow Six Extraction will receive the Orbital Decay bundle with exclusive Epic items including the Orion uniform and headgear for Finka and Lion, the universal Vaporized weapon skin and the Crashlander charm. Rainbow Six Extraction will also include live service support with regular content updates.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Extraction: Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/TQyRoH9xS0U)