UFC 5 Will Celebrates UFC 306 With a New Content Update

With UFC 306 set to take place this Saturday, EA Sports has released a new update for UFC 5 with new content to mark the occasion

New Sphere venue replicates the state-of-the-art auditorium in-game.

Daniel Zellhuber and Manuel Torres added; four legacy fighters included.

Special Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 Fight Kits available for Mexican Independence Day.

EA Sports will release a new update this week for UFC 5, as they will celebrate UFC 306, set to take place in Las Vegas this week. Technically called Patch 1.13, the update will be added on Saturday, September 14, and with it will come the Sphere as a new playable venue. They've gone out of their way to replicate both the outer look and the interior of the state-of-the-art auditorium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But they're not just adding a venue; that would be too easy. You'll also be getting Daniel Zellhuber and Manuel Torres added to the roster as current fighters, while four legacy fighters will also be included for you to choose from. We have some of the dev notes on what's to come for you to check out below, while you can find the complete set of patch notes on the game's website.

UFC 5 – UFC 306 Update

In honor of Mexican Independence Day, Rostered UFC 5 fighters can be outfitted with the Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 Fight Kits when Sphere is selected as the venue. Alongside these updates, Patch 1.13 added the following fighters:

Daniel Zellhuber – Hailing from Mexico City, Mexico, Daniel Zellhuber makes his presence known when he enters the Octagon. Standing at 6'1, "The Golden Boy" cuts an imposing figure in the Octagon with a well-rounded striking game complemented by a diverse and technical submission game on the ground.

Hailing from Mexico City, Mexico, Daniel Zellhuber makes his presence known when he enters the Octagon. Standing at 6'1, "The Golden Boy" cuts an imposing figure in the Octagon with a well-rounded striking game complemented by a diverse and technical submission game on the ground. Manuel Torres – Three UFC fights, three finishes! Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Manuel Torres is a finisher. "El Loco" gets in and out quickly with his epic striking power and speed.

In addition to the above, this update also includes Tatsuro Taira (#5 FW) and Tabatha Ricci (#9 WSW). Moreover, the following new Alter Egos will be made available in-game tomorrow:

Cain Velasquez (UFC 166, 2013)

(UFC 166, 2013) Alexa Grasso (UFC 285, 2023)

(UFC 285, 2023) Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night 139, 2018)

(UFC Fight Night 139, 2018) Brandon Moreno (UFC 263, 2021)

