Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Will Launch On Switch This Month

Bandai Namco revealed this week that Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will be released on the Nintendo Switch later this month. If you haven't been checking in on this one, this is basically the ultimate clash between Ultraman and Monster Rancher. You'll be raising some of the most popular and well-known creatures from the franchise as they will present a real and credible threat, from the tiniest hatchling all the way to full-blown kaiju. Then you'll have a chance to unleash them onto other monsters nearby that you can battle against. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom, as the game is set to be released on October 20th, 2022.

"In Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, players take on the role of an up-and-coming rancher to breed, befriend and train Ultra Kaiju for competition. The game features more than 200 kinds of Kaiju from the Ultraman series to collect via the Song Search function to play songs. Kaiju can also be generated using NFC-enabled devices or items such as transport ID cards. Players can also combine or synthesize monsters to create all-new-looking Kaiju. In addition to enjoying unique movements from Ultra Kaiju not typically seen in past works, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher sets the stage for epic clashes of monstrous proportions reminiscent of classic Ultraman bouts."

"Between Ultraman's impressive roster of Ultra Kaiju and Monster Rancher's expertise in simulating how to raise monsters, bridging both franchises is a natural fit to create a fantastic and fun monster breeding simulation," said Kentaro Matano, Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. "Fans of these beloved franchises as well as those who enjoy monster breeding games will get a thrill from discovering, raising, and befriending their very own Kaiju and creating epic battles in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher!"