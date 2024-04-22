Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: ReLU Games, Uncover The Smoking Gun

Uncover The Smoking Gun Is The First ChatGPT-Based Mystery Game

Uncover The Smoking Gun is the first mystery game that will utilize ChatGPT as part of the mechanics toward you solving the mystery.

Article Summary Explore the GPT-driven mystery game "Uncover The Smoking Gun" by ReLU Games.

Delve into rich narratives and solve crimes using a ChatGPT-powered dialogue system.

Examine evidence, interrogate suspects, and link clues to uncover hidden truths.

Enjoy endless replayability with varied outcomes and a grading system for detectives.

ReLU Games, a subsidiary studio of Krafton Inc., has been experimenting with ChatGPT, as they have made the first game incorporating it with Uncover The Smoking Gun. The devs are boasting that this is the first playable GPT-based mystery adventure game, and depending on how you feel about devs using that program to make a game in general, this is either interesting or you already hate it. Regardless, the company is moving forward with a release happening sometime in Q2 2024 on Steam. We have the finer details about the game below as you can discuss what you think of this game in the comments.

Uncover The Smoking Gun

It's time to pour a cup of coffee as it's going to be a long night at the Investigation office. Uncover The Smoking Gun features a rich narrative that will allow you to delve deep into conversations as you question your suspects using dialogue systems driven by ChatGPT. Get creative as your robot suspects have a mind of their own, leading to a vast number of possible outcomes for each conversation. Explore crime scenes and decide how you want to approach each scenario, leading your own interrogations how you see fit to solve the mystery at hand. Embrace the freedom of exploration through investigation as you work to unravel the causes of recent dark events.

What object was used to administer the lethal dose of poison, and who stood to benefit from Chairman Stanley Mason's sudden death? Solve these mysteries and more as you discover new narrative wrinkles each time you play. Examine objects of interest, collect evidence from the scene of the crime, and utilize your Investigation Board to piece together your findings. Submit your conclusions at the end of a case and receive a grade based on your accuracy. Replay cases to discover unsolved aspects of the mystery and to try and get a higher grade.

Interrogate the Suspects: Ask the robot suspects about the case. What are their alibis? How are they related to the case? Discern truth and lies from their statements.

Collect Evidence: There are many pieces of evidence and traces at the crime scene. Search the crime scene in detail to find hidden evidence. Use your keen observation and analysis skills to review the evidence.

Uncover the Smoking Gun: Link the multitude of evidence and witness statements to deduce the case. Your deducing skills can discover the hidden truths among the scattered pieces of evidence and testimonies.

Endlessly Replayable: Hone your skills as you replay cases to gain new perspective and improve your grade. Ask suspects new questions and try a different approach. Curiosity will be rewarded for detectives willing to get to the bottom of the mystery.

