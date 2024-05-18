Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: boxing, Undisputed

Undisputed Confirms October Release Date With New Trailer

Plaion has confirmed the official release date of Undisputed with a new trailer, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles in October.

Article Summary Undisputed release confirmed for October 11, 2024, on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Pre-order to unlock Roy Jones Jr. ’93 as a bonus fighter in-game.

Game features over 50 boxers, revolutionary footwork, and authentic boxing support.

Online and offline gameplay with advanced defense mechanics and dynamic physics.

Plaion has revealed the official release date of their new boxing game Undisputed, as a new trailer shows off the date and more of the game. We now know the game will arrive on October 11, 2024, for PC via Steam, as well as for PS5 and XSX|S. What's more, the game will come in two editions, the Standard and the Deluxe WBC. Those who choose to pre-order will also get a bonus fighter added to the mix, as you'll be able to play as Roy Jones Jr. '93, named for the year he captured the IBF middleweight championship. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Undisputed

Undisputed packs a punch with stunning visuals, a revolutionary footwork system, and deep strategy. With over 60 different punches, voiceovers from legendary referees and commentators, and support from the world of boxing, Undisputed intends to live up to its name and become the king of boxing titles. The Early Access launch for Undisputed will feature a roster of over 50 playable characters, including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor, and a fully-fledged women's division across six unique fight locations, including a large arena and Coldwell's gym. Players can enjoy Undisputed offline against friends or AI opponents, or they can go online and compete for a place on the leaderboards. To ensure that Undisputed is a truly authentic experience, Sheffield-based developer Steel City Interactive is partnering with all the heavy-weight brands in boxing, including the World Boxing Council, the British Boxing Board of Control, Empire, and many more.

Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement modifier to help you move around the ring with ease.

More than 60 individual punches. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter.

All the tools needed to create an unbreakable defense. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block before finding your opening to strike.

Physics-driven interactions – punches can sometimes go around or even through an opponent's guard.

Up close and personal fighting like never before.

