Unidentified Falling Objects Receives New Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Unidentified Falling Objects, as Gearbox Publishing has made the game available on PC and consoles.

Gearbox Publishing has released a new launch trailer for their latest game, Unidentified Falling Objects, as it has been released this week. Developed by Andrew Morrish, this is a puzzle platformer in which you'll deal with this game's version of UFOs, navigating your way through different drops to clear everything out and battle enemies in unique ways. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom as the game is now currently available for PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

"Unidentified Falling Objects is a unique mashup of platforming and puzzle-destroying gameplay. Players are dropped into the puzzle, where they must dodge the falling obstacles and destroy blocks to make big combos. Many different things will fall from above, and the player must act quickly to remove them to level up and get the highest score. Compete for high scores or play with friends in local and online multiplayer modes."

PUZZLE PLATFORMING: A literal puzzle platformer where you can move around the puzzle, kicking and dodging blocks to match big combos, all while avoiding many other types of obstacles, leveling up, and collecting powerups.

A literal puzzle platformer where you can move around the puzzle, kicking and dodging blocks to match big combos, all while avoiding many other types of obstacles, leveling up, and collecting powerups. SOLO OR MULTIPLAYER: Challenge yourself to complete all the objectives in single-player or challenge others for the best score in multiplayer with local 1-vs-1 or up to 20 players online.

Challenge yourself to complete all the objectives in single-player or challenge others for the best score in multiplayer with local 1-vs-1 or up to 20 players online. CUSTOMIZATION: Upgrade your way to the ultimate puzzle platformer; with unlockable equipment, you can change your weapon, movement style, and special kick powers. Changing the way you shoot, jump, and kick will help you get better scores and defeat other players.

Upgrade your way to the ultimate puzzle platformer; with unlockable equipment, you can change your weapon, movement style, and special kick powers. Changing the way you shoot, jump, and kick will help you get better scores and defeat other players. RETRO STYLE: Retro graphics and a synthwave soundtrack across six different worlds.

Retro graphics and a synthwave soundtrack across six different worlds. COLORFUL CAST OF CHARACTERS: Meet several eccentric characters when you progress through the single-player campaign. Each new character will offer new unique challenges for the player to complete.

