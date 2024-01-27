Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Discusses Fight Mechanics

Paradox Interactive has released a new blog for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 going over more of the combat you'll experience.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils combat mechanics for Bloodlines 2.

The game offers Strategic Stalker and Action Brawler playstyles.

Narrative Adventurer style caters to fans of story over combat.

Gameplay balances stealth, brawling, and narrative-driven exploration.

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have revealed more about the fighting mechanics going into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The team dropped a brand new blog that goes over many of the aspects of how fighting and other combat systems will work in the game. There's no visuals for this, only artwork designed for the game as a representation, but it does give a clearer idea of what they have planned. We have snippets from the blog for you below as we wait to find out more.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 — Visceral Immersive Combat STRATEGIC STALKER The 1st playstyle we at TCR call the Strategic Stalker: as the name reflects, fans of more strategic combat experiences where staying hidden and using the element of surprise is key will get their vampire predator fantasy. Did you enjoy the Dishonored series, or playing stealth-focused builds in Fallout or Elder Scrolls games? Me too! It gives you time to prepare what Discipline power you'd like to use and when. Once your plan is ready, summoning the powers of the blood, sneaking up on an enemy, distracting them, feeding on them before a fight breaks out or hit and run tactics are options for people who love to play this way.

ACTION BRAWLER The 2nd playstyle we call the Action Brawler: For players who prefer to jump straight into the action and rely on their fast reflexes and combat skills. Any Clan can brawl but this is where the Brujah shine. You'll see them in our January gameplay reveal video. Their powers are aimed at dominating close combat. References for this style are action-brawling games like the God of War series, Shadow of Mordor and Elden Ring. It is about being in the centre of the brawl and using your abilities to control the crowd so you can deliver as much damage as possible. We see the above playstyles as two extremes on the same action spectrum, with players being able to play any mixture of the two to find the balance of stalking and brawling that works for them.

NARRATIVE ADVENTURER The 3rd playstyle we call the Narrative Adventurer: For players who are less interested in combat and action gameplay and want to focus on the fantasy, narrative and exploration elements of the game. We envision that a core of the Bloodlines 1 fans identify with this playstyle and also fans of TCR's titles to date (and a lot of the developers working on the game), so we're making sure the gameplay pillar doesn't add action at the detriment of these important players. You can still enjoy exciting battles without having to delve too deeply into the combat mechanics if things like characters and story are more important to you.

