Tekken 8 Adds New Stylish Update With New Improvements

Bandai Namco dropped a new update for Tekken 8 today, bringing with it some new improvements as well as some stylish additions. Chief among them is the new Tekken Shop, which will feature several new items to pick up, including the brand-new UT x Tekken collaboration items. The update also brings a number of upgrades and updates to come of the content of the game, as well as feature improvements and other changes to help refine the game. We have the dev notes below as you can get more info on the website.

Tekken 8 – Patch 1.02.01

Tekken Shop implementation

The Tekken Shop is now open! In the Tekken Shop, you can buy various customization items, such as legacy character costumes and avatar skins of specific characters. New content will be added to the shop monthly with the latest trends of the King of Iron Fist Tournament! Purchasable items in the Tekken Shop include both free and paid items. Paid items can be purchased with Tekken Coins obtained in each platform's store.

In-Game UT x Tekken Collaboration Items

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Tekken Series, UT t-shirts corresponding to their real-life counterparts sold in UNIQLO stores will be available for free in the Tekken Shop. These customization items are available for both playable characters (2 types) and avatar customization (1 type).

Cheating Measures in Ranked Matches

High-ranking players who were reported multiple times and found to have been cheating were removed from the Leaderboard, and their ranks have been reset to Beginner.

Feature Improvements

In the Tekken Fight Lounge, matchmaking after finishing a match with the Match Anywhere option selected will continue without needing to select it again.

In the Tekken Fight Lounge, My Profile can now be selected when accessing the customization shop's staff or terminal.

The status of members in a Group in a Player Match is now displayed.

Maximum number of consecutive wins displayed increased from 99 to 999.

