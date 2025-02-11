Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe: 1999

Warframe Releases New Devshorts Video Ahead of Valentine's Day

Digital Extremes held a new Devshorts livestream this week, going over some of the content in Warframe and more going into this weekend

Digital Extremes held a new Devshorts video today for Warframe, going over a number of topics ahead of Valentine's Day. Digital Extremes CEO Steve Sinclair and Warframe's creative director, Rebecca Ford, sat down and discussed a couple of the new events happening in the game, as well as a new cosmetic skin, a new contest, and the next Devstream happening on February 28. We have more details below on a few of the topics discussed, as you can see in the full video above.

Star Days 2025

Love is in the air and the stars are shining brighter this season, as our annual Star Days event returns! Visit Ticker on Fortuna to fall head over heels with new and returning items available until March 5 at 11 a.m. ET. Your love may be eternal, but these exclusive Star days items are not! New items to set your heart aflame this year include one-of-a-kind Glyphs like the Star Days Lettie Glyph, Star Days Arthur Glyph and more, all created by Community Artist 4MORI4N! Beloved items returning this year include (but are not limited to) the Dual Swords Stavika Skin, Fabled Gene-Masking Kit, the magnificent Eros Wings Ephemera, Neon Eros Wings and Necramech Statue. Let this season steal your heart, Tenno — but keep these limited-time items for yourself!

ValenTenno

Will you be the Drifter to my Hex? Because together, we could unlock the boundless Chemistry. Love is in the air, Tenno! For Valentine's Day this year, it's all about flaunting your KIM rizz through a cheesy 90s e-card! We want to see all your Warframe-themed creations — whether it's an edited or unedited Captura, an illustration, or some other imaginative creation!

Warframe – Rhino's Heirloom

Rhino is an iconic Warframe that has been with Tenno since the very beginning of their journey, a resilient powerhouse and an unshakeable titan on the battlefield. Our goal with Rhino Heirloom is to celebrate the Iron Skin animal through a suite of Customizations for players to show their long dedication to this storied creation. The Rhino Heirloom Skin is girded with living iron, capable of withstanding any storm. Initial concept art was done by Mike "Mynki" Brennan and brought to life by the DE team! While the final design may differ somewhat from that initial concept, we feel it's important to honor Mynki's legacy and contribution.

