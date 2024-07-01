Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marines 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases New Dev Diary Video

We get a better look at the development of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as the first developer diary has been released.

Article Summary Focus Entertainment unveils first Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 dev diary.

Continue the saga with Ultramarines Lieutenant Titus and new co-op play.

Six classes, deep customization, and unique modes shape Space Marine warfare.

Regular free updates post-launch with new missions, maps, and gear minus MTX.

Focus Entertainment dropped a new video today for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, revealing the first developer diary with a behind-the-scenes look. This all-new video guides players through the development of the game, along with several developers from the company giving their input as to what's changed and why they did it. Along with a little bit of info on the story, and some added context to the work that went into creating this game. Enjoy the footage as the game arrives on September 9.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus' superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus' battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in "Operations" (PvE) and "Eternal War" (PvP) modes and make them your own with Space Marine 2's deep customization system for your armor and weapons. In "Operations" mode, use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle. Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in "Operations" will even be available for your "Eternal War" matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the PvE experience for balancing purposes.

Following the release on September 9, Space Marine 2 players will receive new "Operations" missions and PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons to fight them with, through regular free updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!