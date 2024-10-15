Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Reveals Post-Launch Content

Focus Entertainment dropped a few new details about what's coming for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 now that the game is out

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have revealed new details about some of the post-launch content coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The team has confirmed that there will be some releases on the way that will start soon, although they didn't give any official pack or DLC names and dates. The content will include new maps, new modes, and several new cosmetics. As part of the news, the team revealed some of the new elements in a video, which we have for you here, showing off the new Lethal Difficulty that will add some extra challenges to the game, as well as PvE operation: Termination, where you'll face off against the largest threat the Tyranid swarm has in its arsenal: the Hierophant Bio-Titan. We have more dev notes on the content below as we now wait for more formal dates and titles.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Post-Launch Plans

The first major update, featuring the Termination operation and Lethal Difficulty mode, is coming for free to all players very, very soon. For the rest of this year and throughout 2025, new content will keep coming to Space Marine 2. Free updates include the upcoming Neo-Volkite pistol and, later, new PvE operations, PvP maps, and modes, as well as a blood-pumping Horde Mode with just one challenge: survive. Further awesome cosmetics for all your favorite Space Marine chapters are also on the way soon. Alongside the free updates dropping regularly in the months to come, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment will soon bring the Season Pass to life with a Dark Angels theme pack. New weapon styles, armor pieces, and color schemes featuring the Unforgiven are coming soon as part of the first Season Pass, expanding the already numerous customization options to unlock in the Battle Barge.

The Season Pass is included in the Gold and Ultra Editions, with the latter containing further cosmetics as part of the Champion Pack. Fans can also expand their collection further with the official soundtrack and digital artbook, released on PC two weeks ago, alongside the Macragge's Chosen cosmetic DLC and the Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack, available on all platforms.

