Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks Comes To Early Access In August

Plaion confirmed that they will finally release Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks, as the game comes to Early Access on Steam in August

Race and battle with customized Ork vehicles in a high-Orktane mayhem.

Experience explosive combat racing with Unreal Engine 5 powered visuals.

Join 16-player races in Deff Rally and team up in the explosive Kill Konvoy mode.

After what felt like a year of silence, Caged Element and Plaion confirmed that Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will be released into Early Access next week. This is basically the racing combat game Warhammer fans didn't know they wanted, as you'll customize your own rolling tank and take it into one of several missions where you face off against other players as well as work with them on certain missions. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game hits Steam on August 6 in a limited capacity.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races during rare lulls between open warfare. They call themselves Speed Freeks. Intoxicated by the sound of roaring engines, blistering speed, suffocating smoke, whipping winds and scorching fire, these Speed Freeks bring their supercharged mob of war-torn buggies, bikes, tanks and trukks into the Speedwaaagh! Blaze into high-Orktane mayhem of clashing speedmobs, with adrenaline-fueled combat racing through the brutal Warhammer 40,000 universe. Drive ramshackle vehicles loaded with bombastic weapons and powerful abilities in a breakneck, full-throttle Speedwaaagh! to the death.

Assemble your mob of dakka-spitting wagons, pushing their team to victory across multiple maps in this explosively unique take on the combat racing genre. Obliterate your enemies with kunnin' strategies and brute force as your team speeds towards ultimate glory. Are you looking for more speed and more dakka in your life? Look no further YA GITS! This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. Experience a grand sense of spectacle and mayhem on the battlefield with a supercharged mob of authentically Orky vehicles that go smashing, dashing, flying, and drifting. Snazzy visuals and explosive chaos await, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Choose between game modes that are uniquely chaotic and full of iconic Warhammer 40,000 brutality. In Deff Rally, 16 players race to capture points and fight to control them in succession before a sprint to the finish. Kill Konvoy features teams racing alongside formidable Stompas, battling and bombing their enemy to help ensure their Stompa reaches the finish line first.

