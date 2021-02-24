Watch The Upgraded Cinematic For NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139

This morning, Square Enix revealed a brand new video for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 to hype up the game. This time around the company has released the upgraded opening cinematic "Attract Movie", showcasing the game'ss upgraded visuals, as well as the voiceover work and soundtrack enhancements coming to the title. The cinematic also introduces this unlikely cast of characters in what appears to be a much more defined dark, apocalyptic world. You'll have to get them to join together with the protagonist on his quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease. A quest that, throughout the entire game, will have them question everything they believe to be true. The trailer also coincides with the game's fourth anniversary where SE boasted that they have surpassed 5.5 million shipments and digital sales worldwide. A lovely achievement to put a feather in their cap about. You can check out the trailer below and see what is essentially a revitalized opening sequence that highlights a lot of the art put into the game as we wait for it to release on PC, PS4, and all Xbox consoles on April 23rd, 2021.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a modern re-telling of NieR Replicant, a third-person action-RPG which originally released in Japan in 2010, and is the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata, the post-apocalyptic action-RPG that has shipped/downloaded over 5 million copies worldwide. Players are invited to experience a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (Tekken / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (Dragon Quest X / NieR:Automata).