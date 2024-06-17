Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Moonton | Tagged: Watcher Of Realms

Watcher Of Realms Releases New Update For First Anniversary

Watcher Of Realms will be getting a new update later this week as the game will celebrate its First Anniversary on iOS and Android.

Article Summary New Anniversary update for Watcher Of Realms launching on June 22.

Unlock Anora, “The Silver Seraphim”, and two legendary heroes for free.

Battle a new guild boss, Semrah, and experience fresh game modes.

Earn free skins and legendary items through Anniversary events.

Mobile publisher Moonton has revealed some of the new updates coming to Watcher Of Realms as the game enters its First Anniversary. The game's update will drop on June 22, and with it will come a few new heroes, as well as some new rewards and some in-game rewards. We have the full details below ahead of the content launch.

Watcher Of Realms – First Anniversary

Explore the mystical continent of Tya and embark on an unparalleled fantasy RPG adventure. In Watcher of Realms, players can collect and upgrade over 170 unique heroes from ten different factions to combat an onslaught of monsters and demons ruled by merciless and evil Ancient Gods. Activate their ultimate skills, AOE/magic damage, and healing spells with precision timing to defend their position on diverse maps including vast deserts, chilling dungeons, colossal mountains, and more. Charge into battle in a variety of stages and game modes, choose the best faction and hero combinations to survive challenges, and leave behind a legacy that will echo through the ages.

New Heroes: For a limited time, players can unlock a powerful new hero. Brought back from the brink of death by the blood of the Ancients, Anora, "The Silver Seraphim", can summon minions to help her deal massive damage to foes. Two legendary heroes, Helga and Myca will also join the Anniversary festivities. Players can earn them for free by participating in in-game events. More mysterious legendary heroes are on the way.

New Game Modes: Strategize and build lineups to take on a new guild boss, Semrah, who promises an exciting challenge with unique gameplay opportunities. Players can look forward to additional game modes coming during the 1st Anniversary Celebration.

Skins and In-Game Rewards: Participate in events, quests, and game modes to receive in-game rewards, including legendary items and skins. Three skins are available for players for free, as a thank you for all their support over the last year.

