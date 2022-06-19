We Get Our Fight On With LEGO Brawls At Summer Game Fest Play Days

The last of our Bandai Namco games we checked out during Summer Game Fest Play Days was the awesome-looking LEGO Brawls. For those who are into brawler games, this should be a lot of fun for you because this is the ultimate customizable brawler. Like a lot of things LEGO, you get to go in and make a character however you see fit, wearing whatever you'd like them to wear, having whatever weapons you can give them, and ready to fight against whoever may be in your way. If you don't like how your character is looking, you can go back and change them out fairly quickly, with a ton of specialty packs from a few different IPs to choose from. Of course, they have all of the LEGO properties you could want to pick from, but there are also famous franchises in the mix, too.

The game allows you to play a few different modes as you're able to team up and brawl against one another, party up with friends, or play a battle royale-style game mode where it's every-player-for-themselves. We got two try two of these modes, the first being the traditional brawler where we faced off against three other opponents to fight it out. The controls are not too complicated as they have decided to stick with common actions and moves you see in most brawlers, that way you don't have to relearn a new system. The gameplay is super smooth when it comes to combat with little to no lag when t comes to pulling off specialty moves or just trying to survive. The most satisfying and painful thing to watch is when you are defeated and your body just bursts into pieces with the familiar sound of LEGO bricks hitting the table.

The team-based system is where it's at as you go fighting as two teams of four across a larger level, claiming glowing LEGO pieces almost like it's a King of The Hill battle. The more people you knock off and the more places you claim, you can build up power to bring out vehicles and pull off special maneuvers that basically clear everything in your path. The game is pretty solid with more content yet to be seen, but that won't be too far off as the company announced this weekend that it will be coming to PlayStation consoles on September 2nd, 2022. No word yet on when we'll see the game everywhere else.