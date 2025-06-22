Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NBA, NetEase Games | Tagged: Dunk City Dynasty, nba

Dunk City Dynasty Launches Season Two With Three New Players

Dunk City Dynasty has officially launched Season Two, as the NBA mobile title gets three new players and new content to play

Article Summary Dunk City Dynasty Season Two introduces Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis as new players.

Each new NBA star brings unique skills and dual-form tactics for advanced gameplay strategies this season.

The Championship Parade Battlepass debuts with exclusive rewards, outfits, and themed activities for players.

Compete in the $10,000 Community Bash, featuring 3v3 matches across Americas and SEA in a tournament format.

NetEase Games has released a new update for Dunk City Dynasty, adding three new NBA legends and some extra content for Season Two. The three new additions to the roster are Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis, giving you some new options as each players has different tools to their game that can come in handy. We have more details about all the new content below, and a look at all three in the latest trailer here.

Dunk City Dynasty – Season Two Championship Parade

Jayson Tatum: A tall, agile wing player with superb mobility and coordination. His skills are well-rounded and mature, making him perfectly suited for either of the frontcourt positions in modern basketball. Positioned as a power forward, he is the first player with dual-form modes. His ultimate skill, Free & Easy, allows him to switch between Perimeter and Post forms, with skills and attributes changing in different form, enabling the use of various tactics and strategies.

A tall, agile wing player with superb mobility and coordination. His skills are well-rounded and mature, making him perfectly suited for either of the frontcourt positions in modern basketball. Positioned as a power forward, he is the first player with dual-form modes. His ultimate skill, Free & Easy, allows him to switch between Perimeter and Post forms, with skills and attributes changing in different form, enabling the use of various tactics and strategies. Joel Embiid: Also known as "The Process", is one of the representatives of modern centers. In the mid-range area, his excellent shooting and dribbling skills carry the offense. Positioned as an all-around center, he possesses a comprehensive skill set that includes three-point shooting, rebounding, blocking, and one-on-one capabilities. His passive skill is "Trust the Process", which grants multiple buffs when fully stacked. On defense, he features a 360-degree blocking ability, while on offense, his skill "Arsenal" provides him with a richer array of one-on-one options.

Also known as "The Process", is one of the representatives of modern centers. In the mid-range area, his excellent shooting and dribbling skills carry the offense. Positioned as an all-around center, he possesses a comprehensive skill set that includes three-point shooting, rebounding, blocking, and one-on-one capabilities. His passive skill is "Trust the Process", which grants multiple buffs when fully stacked. On defense, he features a 360-degree blocking ability, while on offense, his skill "Arsenal" provides him with a richer array of one-on-one options. Kristaps Porzingis: A post player with excellent mobility and ball-handling skills. His strong ball control allows him to transition between offense and defense. Positioned as a center who can consistently score from outside using Unicorn 3. His main scoring methods include mid-range shots and rim attacks.

Summer Dynasty Begins: Season 2 Events and Battlepass

The new Battlepass "Championship Parade" lets players unlock a variety of rewards, including exclusive outfits like the free costume "Heavy Jacket"! Other new styles coming to the game today are "Repair Master" and "Wizard Hoopers", together with a series of activities to complete!

First Competition: Community Bash!

Enter the Dunk City Dynasty Community Bash for a chance at a $10,000 prize pool! The event will be divided into two divisions: the Americas and Southeast-Asia, so players from all over North America and Latin America, as well as the SEA region can sign up with their teams. Once sign-up is complete, officials will screen the registered teams based on rankings, with each region supporting 64 teams to enter the main match, for a total of 128 teams. The main match will be 3v3 in the 21-point mode, transitioning from a best-of-3 to a best-of-7 format as the competition progresses and concluding with livestreamed semifinals and finals, casted by a series of popular content creators!

