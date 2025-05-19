Posted in: Com2uS, eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War World Arena Championship, Summoners War: Sky Arena

2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship Details Revealed

New details have emerged for the 2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship, as we have an idea of what the competition will hold

Article Summary The 2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship finals return to Paris with regional cups in Brazil and Korea.

Fans can watch all championship matches livestreamed globally on the official Summoners War YouTube channel.

In-game events offer rewards like Engraved Scrolls, 5-Star Monsters, Transcendence Pieces, and more through July.

A global fan art competition runs through June 8, awarding $500 cash, exclusive figures, chess sets, and crystals.

Com2uS dropped new information about the 2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship, as we have a better idea of what's coming in the next few months. The team has confirmed some of the preliminary details, including where they will crown regional championshops, as the Finals will return to Paris. Plus, the team will also be running a fan art competition, which we have details for you below.

2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship

This year, the tournament expands to more locations than ever. The Americas Cup will be held in São Paulo, Brazil. The Asia-Pacific Cup will commence in Busan, South Korea. And the ultimate Summoner will be crowned at the World Finals in Paris, France. All matches will also be livestreamed on the official tournament YouTube channel, allowing players everywhere to enjoy the action regardless of location. In addition to hosting another year of esports action, Summoners War: Sky Arena is celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2025! Here's what's happening in-game right now:

Weekly Missions through June 2 – Players can complete weekly missions to earn up to 45 Engraved Scrolls and 30 Engraved Summoning Piece Boxes, with each box containing up to 100 Engraved Sumoning Pieces. Players can use these Engraved Scrolls and Engraved Summoning Pieces to summon 3★–5★ Monsters (Fire/Water/Wind Attributes). New Summon Lists are releasing weekly! Weekly missions also award 6★ Legend Runes and Reappraisal Stones.

500+ Transcendence Summoning Pieces through July 27 – Players can complete daily missions to collect over 500 Transcendence Summoning Pieces, with the ability to summon a guaranteed 5★ Monster using 300. Additional milestone rewards include Devilmons, Mystical Scrolls, and Splendid Blessings of Summon.

Com2uS is also hosting a worldwide fan art competition, open now through June 8! Fans are invited to create artwork in two categories: 11th Anniversary Celebration (inspired by the milestone) and Creative Thinking (or, how Monsters from Sky Island would live in the real world). Entries can be submitted through the official submission page. 100 chosen winners will include:

10 Grand Prize winners receiving $500 Prize Money + Zeratu Figure + 500 Crystals

30 Excellence Prize winners receiving Summoners War Chess Set + 500 Crystals

60 Encouragement Prize winners receiving 10 Mystical Scrolls + 300 Crystals

