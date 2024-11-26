Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Hunting Simulator 3, Nacon Studio Ghent

Hunting Simulator 3 Announced For Early 2025 Release

Nacon has confirmed they will release Hunting Simulator 3 for PC via Steam and consoles, as it will arrive sometime in early 2025

Article Summary Nacon announces Hunting Simulator 3 for early 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

New "SimFauna" system simulates realistic animal behavior, impacting gameplay.

Features over 40 species, vehicles, and renowned brands like Beretta, Browning.

Nacon Studio Ghent expands, incorporating community feedback and expertise.

Nacon, along with their development studio Nacon Studio Ghent, have confirmed Hunting Simulator 3 will be coming out early next year. The game will be an open-world system where you and your faithful dog head into the wilderness, occasionally with fellow hunters by your side, to find various creatures to track and hunt down. The team has said the game will be out "soon" and only released a handful of details, which we have for you below. Given how we're about to go into Thanksgiving, we're going to assume the game is set for early next year. Enjoy the info below as it will arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Hunting Simulator 3

With almost 10 years of expertise in hunting games, the studio intends to offer fans of the genre an authentic hunting experience with this third opus. Thanks to feedback from the community, which numbered over 1 million players on the two previous titles, Nacon Studio Ghent has retained the foundations that have made the series such a success while introducing a number of new features and gameplay improvements. Among these, Hunting Simulator 3 introduces an all-new dynamic system, "SimFauna," which faithfully reproduces animal behavior, allowing players' actions to have a real impact on animals and the environment.

In addition to improved hunting dog behavior and sound design and the addition of vehicles, the game features realistic, natural, open-world environments thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Players can hunt over 40 species of animal, using hunting equipment from renowned brands such as Beretta, Winchester, Browning, and many others. Nacon is also proud to announce that its Belgian studio Neopica, which joined the group in 2020, has become Nacon Studio Ghent. The studio recently moved to brand-new premises in Ghent, Belgium, to benefit from new equipment and workspaces. This will enable the studio to continue growing its workforce, which has now reached almost 40 developers, in preparation for the development of Hunting Simulator 3 and future projects.

"We're delighted to be bringing this adventure to fruition and to be able to take advantage of new premises that will enable our talented teams to continue working on ambitious projects such as Hunting Simulator 3. This third opus is the culmination of almost 10 years' experience in hunting game simulation, and we're concentrating all our efforts on meeting players' expectations. To achieve this goal, we're considering community feedback on the first two titles and working closely with professional hunters throughout the game's development," says Peter Vermeulen, Studio Director of Nacon Studio Ghent.

