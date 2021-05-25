How To Get Sylveon In Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide

It's happening, folks. Starting today at 10 AM in Pokémon GO, Sylveon will be available as the brand-new Eevee evolution. There are currently two ways to obtain Sylveon: one way that Eeveelution experts will be quite familiar with, and a new Friendship-themed way that'll take quite a bit of work.

Traditional Evolution

Earning Friendship Hearts: We've been expecting a Friendship theme with Sylveon for a long time now, but I must admit I was hoping it'd be Best Buddies to tie in nicely with the mythology. In any case, it's nice that Pokémon GO kept Sylveon's evolution Buddy-based. What you'll have to do is earn 70 Buddy Hearts with your Eevee before you will be able to evolve it up to Sylveon. You can earn Buddy Hearts by interacting with your Eevee as your Buddy, with feeding, playing, and taking photographs the easiest methods. If you want to speed this up, you can use Poffins to increase the number of Hearts your Eevee is able to earn with you daily.

Name Tricks

A name trick always works once for each Eeveelution thus far in Pokémon GO. Here are all of the name tricks currently available in the game, and my advice is to choose carefully, as this is essentially your only either guaranteed trick for the first three evolutions and is the only method without effort for everything Johto and on. The name tricks are: To evolve Eevee into Vaporeon: Rainer To evolve Eevee into Jolteon: Sparky To evolve Eevee into Flareon: Pyro To evolve Eevee into Espeon: Sakura To evolve Eevee into Umbreon: Tamao To evolve Eevee into Leafeon: Linnea To evolve Eevee into Glaceon: Rea To evolve Eevee into Sylveon: Kira



As Eevee's Shiny is available, Shiny Sylveon will of course also be available upon Sylveon's release this morning. In addition to this, Poffins will be available as rewards for doing AR Mapping tasks… which is quite a controversial and, honestly, hated feature so we cannot recommend it, but it is there for those who don't mind those tasks.

Happy Sylveon Day, fellow Pokémon GO players!