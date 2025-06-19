Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Lost Colony, ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended Reveals Lost Colony Expansion Pass

ARK: Survival Ascended is getting a Lost Colony Expansion Pass, set to give players a ton of new content, if you want to buy it

Article Summary ARK: Survival Ascended unveils the Lost Colony Expansion Pass packed with unique content and early access perks

Includes Drakelings, Veilwyn Companion, a new skill tree system, and advanced building tools for players

Story-driven expansion features animated sequences starring Mei Yin, voiced by Michelle Yeoh

Lost Colony’s full release is set for December 2025, bridging ARK Extinction, Genesis, and ARK 2

Studio Wildcard dropped new details this week about the Lost Colony Expansion Pass being added to ARK: Survival Ascended. This is essentially pre-game content for a game that hasn't been released yet,a s you'll experience some of the new additions that will eventually lead to Lost Colony being released this December. We have more details of what you can expect to see in the pass, plus a trailer showing it off, as its available now.

ARK: Survival Ascended – Lost Colony Expansion Pass

Discover the frost-covered ruins of Arat Prime—the birthplace of the ARKs—in ASA's first major story expansion. Follow Mei Yin, voiced by Michelle Yeoh, in cinematic anime sequences created by legendary studio MAPPA, and prepare to face what was left behind. Enhance your journey from day-one with the Lost Colony Expansion Pass! Immediately gain access to these exclusive bonuses:

Fantastic Tames: Drakelings: Adorable seasonal shoulder dragons that each offer unique passive buffs, controlled descents, and can be wielded for tactical breath attacks and ally support. Collect all four to unlock their full potential.

Veilwyn Companion: A mystical creature with aura-based buffs for defense, offense, and speed. It will evolve into one of two powerful forms at full launch.

Lost Skill Tree System: Gain early access to a new progression system with three distinct paths to specialize your Survivor: master of creatures, resourceful survivor, or seasoned explorer.

Template Hammer: A revolutionary building tool that lets you save and replicate your structures as reusable templates.

TEK Bunker: Expand your base underground with a fully deployable TEK environment.

DarkTek Cosmetics: Don this striking fusion of gothic elegance and sci-fi technology, including armor component skins, sword skin, and Dark Drakeling skin.

ARK: Lost Colony (December 2025): Confront the demons of Arat Prime — birthplace of the ARKs — in this full expansion that will directly connect the storylines of ARK Extinction and Genesis, leading into the events of ARK 2.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!