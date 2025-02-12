Posted in: Games, MLB, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged:

Pokémon GO Teams With MLB For New 2025 Collaboration

Pokémon GO and Major League Baseball have come together for a new collaboration, as several teams will host a night for the mobile title

Article Summary Pokémon GO teams up with MLB for summer ballpark events and collaborations in 2025.

13 MLB Clubs will host Pokémon GO Theme Nights featuring in-game rewards and activities.

Fans can enjoy exclusive digital content like team caps, special missions, and collectibles.

The partnership aims to blend digital gameplay with the classic ballpark experience for fans.

Niantic has partnered with Major League Baseball this season to bring the popular mobile game Pokémon GO back to the ballparks for the summer. The two have come together to collaborate on several one-night-only events happening at multiple ballparks over the summer, in which the park turns into its own club-branded PokéStop and Gym. We have more info about the events below as the first one will officially kick off this May in Cleveland.

Pokémon GO x MLB

With this partnership, Pokémon GO will closely integrate at MLB ballparks this year. Starting Opening Day, each ballpark will get official Club Branded PokéStops and Gyms, as well as Official Routes, connecting attendees to various important locations throughout each venue while collecting rewards. Currently, 13 MLB Clubs will host a Pokémon GO Theme Night during the 2025 season. All attendees of Pokémon GO Theme Nights will get access to a variety of Pokémon GO in-game content, including:

Virtually wearable in-game baseball caps representing the home team

Special Timed Research missions during the game

Collectible and tradable in-game Baseball Ballpark Backgrounds for Pikachu, catchable at scheduled times during the game

The current schedule of Pokémon GO Theme Nights is below (dates are subject to change, please check the Pokémon GO blog for the latest schedule):

Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9, 2025

Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18, 2025

Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25, 2025

San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10, 2025

Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11, 2025

Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

New York Mets – Monday, August 25, 2025

Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29, 2025

San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29, 2025

Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31, 2025

Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7, 2025

"We're delighted to partner with MLB to help make playing Pokémon GO even more fun and engaging at ballparks across the country," said Sarah Gilarsky, head of business development for Pokémon GO at Niantic. " This unique integration of digital Pokémon GO gameplay and the physical experience of enjoying a game together at an MLB ballpark is a wonderful way for friends and families to connect and share their passions for Pokémon and baseball."

"We continue to prioritize and introduce new ways for fans to engage and enjoy the game of baseball," said Jamie Leece, Senior Vice President, Gaming & VR. "Through this partnership with Niantic and Pokémon GO, we will enhance the Pokémon GO experience at MLB ballparks with a variety of unique programs. Since the game's release, our fans have been enjoying Pokémon GO in our ballparks and we are excited to introduce theme nights and optimized experiences at participating Clubs."

