Win A Free Copy Of Ghostrunner 2 For PC Via Steam

Would you like to own a copy of Ghostrunner 2 for PC via Steam? We have a short supply of codes to give away, but you gotta be quick.

Would you like to win a free copy of Ghostrunner 2 for PC? We have a chance for you to get one in time for the game's next expansion. The folks over at 505 Games were kind enough to send us FIVE codes for PC players on Steam, giving you a chance to play the sequel in case you haven't already purchased the game. This is the Standard Edition of the game, not any of the special versions or additional perks included. If you wish to get any of the additional content, that is up to you, but we have the base game available for you to snag and enjoy.

What do you need to do to win a code? We have listed all five codes below, all you have to do is pick one and claim it. If you already own Ghostrunner 2, you should know that NO, this will not add extra content to your game, or give you any special perks. Nor will you be able to claim a second version of the game on your Steam account. If you already own it, you won't be able to use the code. This is just a copy of the main game for new players with no special bonuses and is a complete waste of time for those who already own it to try and claim. All of the codes are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and once they are gone, they are gone, and we will not be getting more. Best of luck!

Ghostrunner 2

Blood will run in Ghostrunner 2, a hardcore FPP slasher set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future. Become the ultimate cyber ninja and prepare for epic boss fights, improved skills, an interactive story, new game modes, and a captivating synthwave soundtrack.

Game Codes

608F4-RZXJ4-7HJHN

FN7N2-8526Q-K66B4

B4Y8P-TQTJY-IPEIT

TZEP4-Z0IBQ-C5LCQ

7WW05-N56Y5-CEDNQ

