Wizordum Confirms Full Version Release For March 2025

Apogee Entertainment confirmed that the game Wizordum will finally be leaving Early Access, but it won't be out until March 2025

Article Summary Wizordum exits Early Access with full launch set for March 5, 2025, confirmed by Apogee Entertainment.

The final Early Access episode, Episode 3, will release alongside the full game version next year.

Speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, inspired by '90s classics, offers intense battles and challenging puzzles.

Explore Grimbrook's decaying city against chaos with magic, weapons, and strategy in Wizordum.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment confirmed they will release the full version of Wizordum next year. The word came down during the pre-show of OTK's Winter Games Expo showcase, where the team confirmed the final Early Access episode (Episode 3) would be released on March 5, 2025, and with it would come the full version of the game. The news came with its own teaser trailer, which we have for you here, as we now wait out the next three months for it to arrive.

Wizordum

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage.

Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design.

