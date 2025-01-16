Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Project Pantheon, Wolcen Studio

Wolcen Studio Teases New Game Dubbed "Project Pantheon"

Wolcen Studio has released a new trailer teasing their latest video game, which is currently going by the name Project Pantheon

Article Summary Wolcen Studio teases new game Project Pantheon, blending RPG and extraction gameplay in dark fantasy.

Explore a unique afterlife, battling in dynamic PvPvE combat to restore order and collect loot.

Upgrade bases, customize loadouts, and trade in a player-driven economy in this free-to-play game.

First Closed Alpha Test focuses on evaluating backend systems, with servers in Europe and North America.

Indie game developer and publisher Wolcen Studio has teased a new game on the way, so new that it doesn't even have a formal name yet; it's just being called Project Pantheon. The team is teasing this as a first-of-its-kind video game, as you'll be getting an "ExtrAction RPG" where they have mixed up intense Hack n' Slash action mechanics with extraction gameplay. All of which have been set in a dark fantasy world filled with their own reimaginings of historical mythologies. The game will be launching an Alpha Test soon, but for now, enjoy the trailer and the info we have available now.

Project Pantheon

Project Pantheon is a free-to-play live service game that will take players on a journey into a strange afterlife, where they are tasked by Death itself to aid in restoring order to a shattered reality. Players explore diverse maps, battling enemies in dynamic PvPvE combat. Successful extractions will see players haul back valuable loot, while failure may result in losing their gear for good. In their hidden fortress, players will be upgrading their base, customizing loadouts, and experimenting with gear to find their optimal playstyle. An open market will foster a player-driven economy that is going to allow players to trade and support each other.

First Closed Alpha Test

Closed Alpha 1 serves as a primarily technical evaluation focused on validating the stability and performance of Project Pantheon's backend systems, server infrastructure, and community channels. This phase is critical for ensuring a smooth, reliable experience throughout Alpha testing and will heavily depend on player feedback to fix any issues. While servers for this first Closed Alpha test will be located in Europe and North America, Wolcen Studio will announce dates for additional Closed Alpha tests with servers in further territories in the coming weeks.

