Wonka Makes Its Way Into Words With Friends 2 For New Crossover

There's a new chocolate-filled crossover currently happening in Words With Friends 2 as Wonka has appeared to promote the new film.

Zynga has released a new update for Words With Friends 2 this week, as they have a chocolate-covered crossover with Wonka to promote the latest film. Running for the next few weeks, players will be getting an avatar of Willy Wonka in the game as he looks from the current film, as well as some special word games you can play themed to the film. We have the details and a trailer below as you can starting play it right now.

Wonka x Words With Friends 2

With familiar faces and brand-new characters and inventions, the film will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time. Starting on December 12, the film's limited-time in-game integration will surprise and delight players in Words With Friends 2. In Words With Friends 2, a stylized Wonka avatar based on Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of the character in the film will invite players into his magical world to play chocolate-themed Friendly Faceoff word games. Those who win two games against the bright-eyed candy maker will earn an exclusive Wonka-themed frame as a sweet treat to proudly display on their player profile. To further celebrate, "Chocolatier" will be featured as the Word of the Day, putting players in a magical mindset ahead of the film's premiere. Zynga players will also have access to limited-time challenges and rewards in Wonka's World of Candy and other Willy Wonka titles.

"Zynga is excited to continue our ten-year history of successful collaboration with Warner Bros. by bringing the world of Wonka to players in Words With Friends and other titles across our portfolio," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. "We're always looking for new ways to bring engaging experiences to our players, and inviting our community to interact with one of the world's most beloved characters is a perfect golden ticket holiday surprise."

