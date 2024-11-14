Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Words with Friends

Words With Friends Reveals Four New Single-Player Modes

Those of you wishing you could play Words With Friends without having to rely on an opponent are in luck, as four new modes are coming

Article Summary Explore four new single-player modes in Words With Friends, making gameplay quicker and opponent-free.

Dive into daily Mini Crosswords puzzles and climb leaderboards with your trivia and word skills.

Challenge your vocabulary with Word Wheel anagrams and soothing scenic backdrops.

Engage in Word Search and Guess Word modes, perfect for daily brain workouts and solo fun.

Zynga has just given Words With Friends a major update today, as they have announced four new single-player modes to the game. No longer will you have to wait for an opponent to make a move 12 hours later as you can dive into a game immediately against a CPU, with four different versions to test your wordsmithing skills. We have more details below from he company about the new additions, as they are available for iOS and Android right now.

Words With Friends – Single-Player Modes

Since 2009, Words With Friends has captivated and challenged millions of people around the world by connecting players over a mutual love of words. With the new mini-games, players of all skill levels can easily jump in and choose from new puzzles daily, including fan favorites like Word Search, Crosswords, and Word Wheel. This marks a new chapter for the celebrated word game, giving players more ways to flex their skills and get their daily dose of word fun in between turns of the classic gameplay. New Words With Friends game modes include:

Mini Crosswords: Go beyond creating words into a game mode where you use your knowledge to complete a new puzzle every day. Earn Club Trophies as you complete puzzles, and watch your club climb the Leaderboard as you blend trivia with word skills.

Go beyond creating words into a game mode where you use your knowledge to complete a new puzzle every day. Earn Club Trophies as you complete puzzles, and watch your club climb the Leaderboard as you blend trivia with word skills. Word Wheel: Do anagrams get your brain wheels turning? Challenge yourself by playing this single-player word scramble event that's equal parts vocabulary builder and relaxation tool! Connect letters to find as many words as you can while immersing yourself in soothing scenery.

Do anagrams get your brain wheels turning? Challenge yourself by playing this single-player word scramble event that's equal parts vocabulary builder and relaxation tool! Connect letters to find as many words as you can while immersing yourself in soothing scenery. Word Search: Show off your word game by completing daily Word Search puzzles! Play each day with a new puzzle theme, such as travel, dessert, or hobbies. With no opponents and 24 hours to find all the words, this satisfying mode is the perfect way to make the most of your 'me-time.'

Show off your word game by completing daily Word Search puzzles! Play each day with a new puzzle theme, such as travel, dessert, or hobbies. With no opponents and 24 hours to find all the words, this satisfying mode is the perfect way to make the most of your 'me-time.' Guess Word: Give your brain an ultra-fast workout by finding the secret word in six attempts! Look forward to a new word to guess every day, and challenge yourself to find the word in fewer attempts to improve your stats. Share your results with friends to show off your vocabulary prowess!

