Words With Friends 2 Teams With BBC Earth For New Collaboration

Words With Friends 2 will have a special collab happening for the next few weeks tied to BBC Earth as they focus on mammals.

Zynga has revealed a new partnership with BBC Earth this morning, as they will be bringing a special event to Words With Friends 2 for the next few weeks. This new collaboration will see a daily word takeover that focuses on mammals, in which you'll have to brush up on planetary life and your own wordsmithing to solve the puzzle for a chance to get some special bonuses. You'll also see some integrations in the game over the Summer as the new series makes its way to television. We have more details for you below as this has launched today.

Words With Friends 2 x BBC Earth

Twenty years after Life of Mammals, an extraordinary group of animals will appear in a major new BBC series: Mammals. Full of new, never-before-seen behaviors, this series offers fascinating insights into the most successful animal group in the world. From the tiny Etruscan shrew to the giant blue whale, Mammals will reveal the secrets of their success and how their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivaled intelligence, and unique sociability have all contributed to their remarkable rise. Words With Friends 2 is a free-to-play mobile app and online multiplayer word game where players take turns building words in a crossword-puzzle-style manner. Words With Friends is easy to learn, can help strengthen vocabulary knowledge, and will provide hours of mentally stimulating, entertaining brain puzzles.

On March 27 and April 14 in the UK, Words with Friends 2 will feature a Mammals Word of the Day Take Over. This summer, with the expansion of the broadcast of Mammals in additional countries, players can look forward to more playful game integrations, emphasizing the unique capability of animals to adapt and thrive in their surroundings. The word-game integrations will give players an inside look at the exciting world of Mammals through custom in-game challenges and rewards.

