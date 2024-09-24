Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath Releases New Extinction Update

World War Z: Aftermath has released an all-new and free Extinction Update, bringing with it the new stressful Challenge Horde Mode

Article Summary World War Z: Aftermath's free Extinction Update introduces the thrilling Challenge Horde Mode.

Players face tougher zombies, blurred vision, and one-life challenges in Extinction Challenge Mode.

Arizona XL map added to Challenge Horde Mode with new heavy weapon skin customization.

13 fresh mutators, including Grenadier, Myopia, and Angry Turrets, enhance the gaming experience.

Saber Interactive has released a new free update for World War Z: Aftermath, as players will have their resilience tested in the Extinction Update. The update comes with a number of new additions and features to enjoy, including fresh mutators for Challenge Mode, the addition of the Arizona XL map to Challenge Horde Mode, a new heavy weapon skin customization option for you to try out, and an exceptionally tough mode that will really put the stress on you called Extinction Challenge Mode. For those who want bonus content, there's also paid DLC out today with the premium Golden Bloom Weapon Skin Pack DLC. We have more details and the trailer here as its now live.

World War Z: Aftermath – Extinction Update

Think you've got what it takes? The new Extinction Challenge Mode raises the bar even higher, with even more aggressive zombies that are harder to take down and can infect you on contact. Allies will be tougher to distinguish from the pack, and death occurs after just one incapacitation, with respawns only possible at checkpoints. Each week in Extinction Challenge Mode, maps from one campaign episode will be featured on rotation. Players who complete all maps from any episode for the first time in this mode will receive bonus rewards like a heavy weapon skin, 350 blue coins and 1,000 gold coins! Today's update also adds 13 new mutators for Challenge Horde Mode:

Grenadier – The Bomber throws explosives until neutralized

Myopia – After aiming, your vision becomes blurred

Plague Creatures – During the wave, a random special zombie and poison cloud appears

Mass Contamination – The Booster infects a larger group of zombies nearby

Angry Turrets – At the start of the wave, all deployed turrets become neutral, posing a deadly threat to both zombies and human players

New Advantages for All 8 Classes – Raise the health and damage of each class by 50%

