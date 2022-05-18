WRC Generations Announced For October 2022 Release

Nacon and KT Racing revealed their next racing title is on the way as WRC Generations will be coming out in October 2022. Serving as the next entry in the official FIA World Rally Championship video game series, the game will be looking to be a vast improvement on the series as they move forward with upgrades and changes, as well as a robust system of cars from past and present across a ton of locations and stages. The company is aiming to release this one on October 13th, 2022 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with a Steam and Nintendo Switch version later on. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below!

Just as in the real-life WRC, a major new competitive feature, hybrid cars, have been included in WRC Generations! The potent blend of electric power and combustion engines gives players the opportunity to experience brand-new driving sensations, both in terms of physics and through a completely overhauled sound design. Previous vehicles can still be found in the game, even more authentically portrayed than ever before. In total, there are no fewer than 37 legendary cars, each carefully recreated with its respective mechanical characteristics. On top of the 13 rallies of the 2022 season, the game includes 9 other locations for a total of 22 different countries and 165 Special Stages – a record for the genre! The brand-new Swedish route makes its appearance. It is the only completely snow-covered rally with physics even closer to the actual conditions. Career mode lets players determine their own history, managing every aspect of their team and leading them to success. A new way to manage hybrid-powered cars will be included in the skill tree.

In League mode players can take each other on in the same category in daily and weekly challenges in an attempt to rise to the top of the rankings.

With the Teams system, players can choose to join a team or create their own, raising the standard high in every challenge.

The Livery editor enables players to customize their cars with a variety of finishes and stickers. In WRC Generations, players can now share their creations with each other!

Players can take part in training races on split screen or online, and enjoy the real experience with a friend in Co-driver mode.