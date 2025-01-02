Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Launches Version 2.0 With PS5 Release

Wuthering Waves has finally made its way over to the PS5, and with it came a brand new update bringing Version 2.0 to all platforms

Mobile developer and publisher Kuro Games have released a new update for Wuthering Waves this week, as the game is now available for PS5 players. Version 2.0 of the game is now live, bringing players a new setting, two new characters, several areas, and a ton of other improvements. We have the full rundown from the devs below as you can download the new content today.

Wuthering Waves – Version 2.0

Rinascita

Rinascita is a nation of independent city-states. Rinascita has earned the name of the "Land of Echoes", due to its unique and widespread use of Echoes. Here, Echoes are everywhere—your boat ride, bank tellers and even street performers might all be Echoes. The people of Ragunna share a deep and common belief in their Sentinel and a love for music and art. Their devotion takes the form of vibrant "Carnevale" as a tribute to the deeds of their Sentinel through performances and unrestrained joy, breathing life into the city.

The Carnival is one of Ragunna's most significant festivals where masquerades never end and music never sleeps. However, the festival was suspended for many years. Until this year, the people of Ragunna have revived the tradition! In this version's story, multiple factions in Rinascita will take the stage. Among them are the Order of the Deep, the Fool's Troupe, Fisalia, and the Montelli family. It feels like shadowy forces are stirring beneath the surface with tension brewing between these groups.

Areas

Ragunna: One of Rinascita's many city-states, and a thriving port city by the sea, with winding waterways linking its districts together. The Ragunnesi are devout followers of the Sentinel, who believe Common Echoes to be gifts from the Sentinel that carry their divine will. In addition to their faith, the people of Ragunna are also known for their love of the arts. Magnificent sculptures and paintings grace the city at every turn, and impromptu performances often bring the streets to life.

Whisperwind Haven: Welcome to Whisperwind Haven, known for its iconic windmills and flower fields. Legend has it, this was once the home of the Blessed Maiden.

Welcome to Whisperwind Haven, known for its iconic windmills and flower fields. Legend has it, this was once the home of the Blessed Maiden. Hallowed Rach: Forbidden to the public by the Order of the Deep, Hallowed Rach is filled with numerous Tacet-Discords. Everywhere, one finds the ruins of bygone architecture, and on the crumbling structures and stone tablets are recorded legends about the Sentinel, as well as the tale of how the first Primus established the Order.

Forbidden to the public by the Order of the Deep, Hallowed Rach is filled with numerous Tacet-Discords. Everywhere, one finds the ruins of bygone architecture, and on the crumbling structures and stone tablets are recorded legends about the Sentinel, as well as the tale of how the first Primus established the Order. Penitnet's End : A forsaken island, shrouded in dense sea mist, is dominated by steep cliffs with giant ringed structures. Ships caught in the currents often end up stranded on the island's treacherous shores. For those lucky enough to survive the wreck, even greater horrors await…

: A forsaken island, shrouded in dense sea mist, is dominated by steep cliffs with giant ringed structures. Ships caught in the currents often end up stranded on the island's treacherous shores. For those lucky enough to survive the wreck, even greater horrors await… Fagaceae Peninsula: A peninsula thick with oak trees where once upon a time Rinascita's rulers gathered for secret councils. The Oracles carvings in the stone and trees have withstood the passage of time, though their messages are now nearly impossible to distinguish.

A peninsula thick with oak trees where once upon a time Rinascita's rulers gathered for secret councils. The Oracles carvings in the stone and trees have withstood the passage of time, though their messages are now nearly impossible to distinguish. Thessaleo Fells: The rugged mountains of Thessaleo Fells always seem shrouded in the darkness of night, their gloom as deep as the abyssal sea. Once the domain of the Fisalia family, the oldest lineage in Ragunna, this desolate place remains one few outsiders dare to tread.

The rugged mountains of Thessaleo Fells always seem shrouded in the darkness of night, their gloom as deep as the abyssal sea. Once the domain of the Fisalia family, the oldest lineage in Ragunna, this desolate place remains one few outsiders dare to tread. Averardo Vault: Built by the Montelli family, Averardo Vault stands like a heavily guarded fortress on the outskirts of the city. Within its walls lies the family's vast collection of treasures, including precious metals, artworks, and rare Echoes. The vault also provides public services such as secure storage for valuables, appraisals, and acquisition of rare collections.

Built by the Montelli family, Averardo Vault stands like a heavily guarded fortress on the outskirts of the city. Within its walls lies the family's vast collection of treasures, including precious metals, artworks, and rare Echoes. The vault also provides public services such as secure storage for valuables, appraisals, and acquisition of rare collections. Nimbus Sanctum: The sea of clouds lingering in this place is formed by concentrated Remnant Energy. Local legends of Ragunna speak of a serene, mirror-like area at the heart of Nimbus Sanctum, said to purify the darkest of thoughts and transform them into clouds. At times, a haunting melody can be heard echoing from the depths of the sanctum.

Characters

Carlotta: Carlotta, the second daughter of the Montelli family. She is an art investor who embodies innate nobility. Yet, behind the scenes she alternates between dual roles, addressing delicate troubles for her family. She is the first 5-Star Resonator wielding pistols. Carlotta is a Glacio 5-Star Resonator who wields dual pistols. When designing this character we've built a general image based on her personality and the core element—gems. As the second daughter of the esteemed Montelli family Carlotta is matched by a sense of elegance. As you can see we infused her combat style with graceful, dance-like movements.

Carlotta's Resonance Ability is connected to gems as she could conjure pistols and bullets by channeling her Resonance Ability unleashing a barrage of crystallized energy and Glacio damage. At the same time her combat effects feature crystal visuals that shimmer like shattered gems with dazzling lusters. And when she unleashes her Resonance Liberation a mirror appears reflecting her presence. This ties deeply into her backstory. Meanwhile the new weapon featured in the upcoming version—Pistols "The Last Dance" shares the same gem-and-crystal-inspired design. We've worked to align this weapon with Carlotta's aesthetic and combat style creating a perfect synergy.

Roccia: In version 2.0, Roccia from the Fool's Troupe takes center stage in the main story. Her role in the Fool's Troupe is an improvisational comedian, blending high-level performance with combat. She could summon small tornados when unleashing her Resonance Skill that pull enemies from all directions creating opportunities for her allies during battle. This effect could also be carried over to the next Resonator, even if you switch characters in its duration.

Roccia also has an intriguing stage partner: Chest Mimic—Pero. Their partnership is captivating. When dealing with enemies, their dynamic feels like a performance full of flair and excitement. Pero is such an innovative design! But Roccia's weapons seem to be worn on both hands. Though Roccia could use gauntlets during battle, the heavy-hitting punches are more of Pero's specialty. Speaking of gauntlets, the new weapon "Tragicomedy" will also debut in this version. These gauntlets feature an asymmetrical design resembling a theatrical mask complementing Rock's identity as a performer.

Skins & Outfits

Wuthering Waves introduces skins and outfits for the first time for characters:

Jinhsi's new skin, a peach blossom

Sanhua's new skin, an exorcistic adjuration

Bosses

Dragon of Dirge

Lorelei

Sentry Construct

Hecate

Nightmare Echoes: Nightmare Echoes, reimagined versions of bosses from previous updates. Enhanced with new Echo Skills, Skill Effects, and Sonata Effects, these foes present unique mechanics that set them apart from their original counterparts.

Echoes

Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 features more than 40 new echoes, with 25 of them being equippable.

Cute Plushies

Knights and Dancers

Chop Chop

Chest Mimic

New Open-World Gameplay

Flight Feature – an aerial mechanic that allows players to soar the skies of Rinascita.

Transform into Cuddle Wuddle and Leap

Swim-Up on a Gondola in the Main Quest

Cruise Share on a Gondola

Multiple new mini games including overflowing palette (change the color), Plushie Punch, Echo Challenge: Clear Cloud.

Optimization

Gender Switch Feature

UI Simplified Mode

Portable Synthesizer

Plus many more gameplay optimizations

