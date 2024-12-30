Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Yield! Fall Of Rome

Yield! Fall Of Rome Announced For January 2025 Release

Yield! Fall Of Rome will throw you into the chaotic end of times for one of the biggest empires in history, set for release next month

Article Summary Yield! Fall Of Rome launches on January 20, 2025, immersing players in the Empire's chaotic end times.

Engage in a 4X strategy game offering tactical gameplay during Rome's decline in 401 AD.

Choose from eight factions, each with unique abilities, and chart your path to domination or ruin.

Achieve objectives, earn Crowns, and decide Rome's fate in this strategic race for power.

Developer Billionworlds and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Yield! Fall Of Rome. This is a turn-based 4X strategy game in which you are thrown into the end times for the Roman Empire as you attempt to forge your own kingdom while everything falls apart around you. You can check out the latest trailer above, as the title will be released on January 20, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Yield! Fall Of Rome

The year is 401 AD, and Spring is in the air as the sun is slowly setting. What seems like a completely normal night by the river of the Rhine is turning out to be the beginning of the end for the world's longest-lasting empire! Yield! Fall of Rome is a turn-based 4X strategy game with fast-paced tactical gameplay set in the time of the imminent fall of the Roman Empire. Conquer provinces, expand your dominion, and immerse yourself in the drama of ancient Rome's final days.

The once mighty Roman Empire struggles to govern its vast realm. It is up to you to take advantage and lead your nation into the future. Take command of one of eight playable factions* – each with unique units, buildings, strengths, and weaknesses. Individual Campaigns for each faction- achieve long-term objectives over multiple missions. Advance your faction's society according to the policies you choose – will you adapt Roman culture or keep the traditional ways? Your strategic choices will determine your fate. Every move counts, and every choice echoes through history. Victory awaits those who choose wisely. Will you build an empire or crumble like ancient ruins?

Focused 4X experience – explore, expand, exploit, exterminate.

Gameplay designed to focus on tactics – outwit your opponents in matches won't take all day.

Decide how to deal with the Roman presence on the map and outmaneuver your competitors – will you choose trade or conquest?

Fulfill a variety of objectives to earn Crowns – the first player to reach the set amount of Crowns wins the match!

