Yooka-Laylee & Volta-X Team Up For A New Collaboration

GungHo Online Entertainment America and Playtonic Games have teamed up for a special Yooka-Laylee and Volta-X collaboration. The two worlds will collide as the latter gets a new playable crewmate in Yooka, complete with his sidekick Laylee on his back, to take part in a brand new story mission. The game now has character-specific skills and abilities based on the two characters once you add the duo to your team. There are zero Play Coins required for this, and you will also receive two new weapons and the Emblem System as a part of this free content update. You can read more about it below as the event will only run for a short time.

These two have already protected the world from corporate takeover, but now this dynamic duo is ready to kick tail in the World Volta Association (WVA). Yooka even put on pants for this one! Join Yooka, Layee, and the Volta Crew in a new page-turning story mission. Help Yooka and Laylee learn all about Volta battling so the team can finally stop the infestation of the overly powerful bees-ness people.Yooka is obtainable as a playable character after players complete a side mission in Episode 2. With his own personalised skills and unique special ability, Yooka is a force to be reckoned with in-battle. His main ability, "Slurp State," allows Yooka to take on the properties of any elemental effect active in the room and imbue his next attack with that effect. In addition to the collaboration, players will also receive a free content update with two new weapons and a new Emblem System: The Capital Ship takes up all four drone slots and summons a huge drone that works independently to attack different rooms in the opponent's robot.

The Dai Beam Cannon Weapon body weapon fires fast and doesn't have a cooldown. However, use it with caution, as it can explode if it is used too much – or if someone uses fire or electricity to attack that room.

The new Emblem System grants players special emblems for completing certain in-game achievements. Players can equip these emblems next to their names to show off to other players.